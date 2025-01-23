Sonja Wiesmann, member of the Thurgau SP government council, was only 58 years old. Archivbild: Keystone

Sonja Wiesmann, a member of Thurgau's SP government council, died of a pulmonary haemorrhage on Thursday. According to the State Chancellery, she had sought hospital care on Wednesday evening. She was 58 years old.

Sonja Wiesmann was elected to the Thurgau cantonal government on April 7, 2024 and took over as head of the Department of Justice and Security on June 1, 2024.

The Government Council of the Canton of Thurgau is deeply saddened by the loss of its colleague, the State Chancellery wrote in a statement on Thursday. It expressed its deepest sympathy to the family.

President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, Federal Councillor and former member of the St. Gallen cantonal government, described Wiesmann's unexpected death on the short message service X as shocking.

Der unerwartete Tod der Thurgauer Regierungsrätin Sonja Wiesmann ist erschütternd. Ich wünsche ihren Nächsten in diesen schweren Stunden und Tagen viel Kraft und nur das Beste.https://t.co/AKVHNQKffR via @thurgauerzeitung — Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) January 23, 2025

Sonja Wiesmann was a member of Sirnach municipal council from 2007 to 2009 and took over as mayor of Wigoltingen in 2009. From 2005 to 2024, she was a member of the Thurgau Grand Council for the SP, which she chaired in 2014/2015.