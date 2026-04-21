  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shocking moment at the circus Tiger escapes and jumps into the audience

Nicole Agostini

21.4.2026

A detached safety net allowed a tiger in a Russian circus to escape into the audience. Videos on social media show how the circus guests reacted and how calmly the animal behaved.

21.04.2026, 21:20

21.04.2026, 21:21

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, a tiger jumped into the audience during a circus performance. The safety net on the stage had come loose beforehand and the big cat seized the moment.

Spectators filmed the incident and shared the videos on social media. The footage shows the tiger calmly strolling through the rows of seats in the circus tent afterwards.

According to Russian media, the predator was caught by an employee. No one was injured in the incident.

An investigation committee initiated criminal proceedings on Monday. The authorities are now investigating whether the organizer violated safety regulations.

Watch the video to find out how the circus guests reacted to the incident.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Controversial liger breeding. Rare crossbreed of lion and tigress delights zoo visitors

Controversial liger breedingRare crossbreed of lion and tigress delights zoo visitors

Powerful criminal networks. A world without free-living tigers looms

Powerful criminal networksA world without free-living tigers looms

Offspring. Three snow leopard cubs were born at Zurich Zoo

OffspringThree snow leopard cubs were born at Zurich Zoo