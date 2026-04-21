A detached safety net allowed a tiger in a Russian circus to escape into the audience. Videos on social media show how the circus guests reacted and how calmly the animal behaved.

Nicole Agostini

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, a tiger jumped into the audience during a circus performance. The safety net on the stage had come loose beforehand and the big cat seized the moment.

Spectators filmed the incident and shared the videos on social media. The footage shows the tiger calmly strolling through the rows of seats in the circus tent afterwards.

According to Russian media, the predator was caught by an employee. No one was injured in the incident.

An investigation committee initiated criminal proceedings on Monday. The authorities are now investigating whether the organizer violated safety regulations.

Watch the video to find out how the circus guests reacted to the incident.

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