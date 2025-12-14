Secluded, quiet and spectacular: in the Jordanian desert of Wadi Rum, an Airbnb host offers a place to sleep in the open air: a very special experience.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A TikToker shows an extraordinary Airbnb: a double bed under the open sky in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

The accommodation offers absolute peace and quiet without people and an impressive natural backdrop - especially at night with a starry sky.

The unusual offer is very popular with guests: they rave about it and recommend the bed for the night to others. Show more

A double bed under the open sky in the middle of Jordan's Wadi Rum desert. A TikToker is amazed by this Airbnb offer.

He can hardly believe how beautiful and quiet it is there. No people far and wide, no noise. And especially at night, when the stars shine in the sky, the overnight stay becomes an experience.

Would you book this unique offer in Jordan? Guests on Airbnb are enthusiastic and say: "It's the best Airbnb in the world."

