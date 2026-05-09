Timmy, a rescue tale - What's left of the whale fuss? - Gallery No data on the whale's whereabouts for the time being - what remains of the hype surrounding the whale? Image: dpa Donor Gunz said the whale reminded him of a dog. Image: dpa Minister Backhaus himself went to the whale several times. Image: dpa Experts always advised to leave the weakened animal alone. Image: dpa Many people suffered noticeably and followed the events closely. Image: dpa It was almost impossible to get objective information about the current situation on social media. Image: dpa The drama provided a high-profile stage for more than just one minister. Image: dpa Greenpeace expert Thilo Maack describes the events on the whale as "tug-of-war bordering on the undignified". Image: dpa Timmy, a rescue tale - What's left of the whale fuss? - Gallery No data on the whale's whereabouts for the time being - what remains of the hype surrounding the whale? Image: dpa Donor Gunz said the whale reminded him of a dog. Image: dpa Minister Backhaus himself went to the whale several times. Image: dpa Experts always advised to leave the weakened animal alone. Image: dpa Many people suffered noticeably and followed the events closely. Image: dpa It was almost impossible to get objective information about the current situation on social media. Image: dpa The drama provided a high-profile stage for more than just one minister. Image: dpa Greenpeace expert Thilo Maack describes the events on the whale as "tug-of-war bordering on the undignified". Image: dpa

Germany, deeply divided - not over migration or the Middle East conflict, but over a sick whale. Experts call for calm for him. Instead, there are weeks of hype and an inglorious end.

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For many weeks, many people were feverishly following the fate of the humpback whale, which had been stranded several times on the Baltic coast. But the supposed rescue fairytale ended - at least for the time being - with uncertainty and ugly accusations. There are no pictures of the release of the severely weakened bull whale.

Whether it is still alive, in what condition and where - all completely unclear. And possibly forever, if the animal, often called "Timmy" or "Hope", does not become stranded again or if the GPS location data that has been missing so far does turn up. A look back at those who were there:

The private initiative behind the transport

In mid-April, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus made a surprising announcement: The attempt by a private initiative for a transport to the North Sea, more than 400 kilometers away, would be tolerated. The project was financed by equestrian entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert and Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz.

Experts from renowned institutions such as the German Oceanographic Museum were not involved, but a Peruvian writer, small animal vets with no experience of whales and several AfD sympathizers were. The initiator of the rescue operation, Jens Schulz, is also said to be close to the AfD. There was a lot of turnover, team members repeatedly attacked each other in public and, most recently, serious accusations were made against the shipping companies involved.

As long as the whale was still off the island of Poel, it was possible to see from pictures how the whale was being worked on. The initiative itself only provided sparse information - it was Backhaus who provided information much more frequently. His involvement ended with the departure of the transport on April 28.

Now only drone footage from the livestream provider News5 showed the status of the whale. No more images of the animal's release on May 2 were made public. According to the initiative, a GPS transmitter for further tracking did not provide any data for the time being.

The whale minister

Right in the middle of the spectacle was an SPD politician who apparently made saving whales the top priority of his ministerial role for weeks. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus went to the whale himself several times, even touching the weakened wild animal. However, he skipped an appointment to protect harbor porpoises in the Baltic Sea, according to a "Spiegel" report. He would accompany the whale to the end, Backhaus emphasized several times, citing and defending the impressions of small animal veterinarians involved.

In the end, however, he was also dissatisfied with the initiative: agreed data and information had not yet been provided. An agreed video system on the barge with the whale had also been missing.

Backhaus' relationship with the whale may be an expression of personal love for animals, said political scientist Arthur Benz, formerly at the Technical University of Darmstadt. "But it is not a good argument for any decision in his function as minister." Backhaus tried to turn a bad situation into what he thought was politically best, believes political scientist Kai Arzheimer from the University of Mainz.

Communications researcher Sven Engesser from the TU Dresden sees tactical considerations in view of the upcoming state elections as one reason. A spectacular animal rescue creates strong images that signal care, a willingness to take responsibility, a sense of home and the state's ability to act.

The disregarded experts

When it comes to issues such as the Middle East conflict, there are sometimes different views among the acknowledged experts. And on the whale? Not at all. When the approximately twelve-metre-long humpback whale stranded in a shallow water zone off the Baltic Sea island of Poel for at least the fourth time, an expert opinion advised that the weakened animal should be left alone and no further attempts made to rescue or motivate it.

The experts agreed that the repeated strandings were an indication that the animal was not well. The humpback whale was first seen in the Baltic Sea at the beginning of March. In the 60 days or so until it was transported, it spent around two thirds of the time in shallow water zones.

No experts, institutes or organizations worldwide contradicted this assessment. This did not change in the weeks that followed. The German Oceanographic Museum emphasized that it was not a question of doubting technical feasibility. The assessment was about the welfare of the animal and the avoidance of any further suffering.

Animal fans with humanizing interpretations

Many people followed the whale saga closely and were noticeably sympathetic. However, the critically ill whale was obviously not perceived by many as a shy wild animal that can feel a great deal of fear and stress. Donor Gunz even said that the whale reminded him of a dog, a pet in general. "For me, the most beautiful thing is that the whale let me stroke it and lifted its fin and is a loving and social creature."

"He is so calm and peaceful" was probably the most frequently posted comment on the condition of the bull whale in various variations. Backhaus also said that the whale was "perfectly happy" in the barge after the weakened animal was successfully driven into the steel tank. Experts warned of a dangerous fallacy: in fact, the weakened whale probably became calmer and calmer because it simply couldn't take any more.

The observed behavior of the humpback whale was very passive overall, according to the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund. "In comparison, healthy baleen whales, especially humpback whales, show a much more active repertoire of movements and behavior, including dynamic swimming and jumping movements."

People full of hate

Driven by populist opinion makers, there was a lot of pressure and agitation on Facebook, X, Instagram or Tiktok about the whale. Experts, whale conservationists, the ministry and, in the end, the ship's crew: everyone received nasty hate mail and threats, sometimes even death threats.

The emotionalization of politics is not a new phenomenon, said Arzheimer. "The unobjective, personal and threatening attacks on experts are reminiscent of the pandemic." The vehemence and threatening nature of discussions are generally intensifying, Engesser also said.

Politicians should not succumb to the misconception that the loudly expressed opinions are representative of the population. "We know from research that it is predominantly a radical and highly emotionalized minority that takes part in public debates," said Engesser. "However, many people have probably formed a largely objective opinion about the whale."

The right-wing corner

The AfD and nature conservation of all things? The party rejects climate protection measures, clings to fossil fuels, wants to loosen fertilizer restrictions and also abolish restrictions on fishing. How does that fit together?

"Excellent," says Kai Arzheimer. The fate of the whales is being used to divert attention from the necessary, but more technical, environmental protection. The fact that thousands of whales and dolphins die in fishing nets every year is being ignored. "Instead, right-wing populists once again have the opportunity to present themselves as representatives of popular sentiment against the incompetent, corrupt and now cruel elites."

Parties generally tend to take up and instrumentalize emotional issues, said media researcher Philip Baugut from the Macromedia University of Applied Sciences.

The self-promoters

Although it is difficult to save a whale with a selfie stick, it was still one of the accessories used by people directly on the suffering animal. Influencer Robert Marc Lehmann had one with him when he walked up to the bull whale off Timmendorfer Strand. In the weeks that followed, he was also repeatedly seen with people approaching the whale.

In general, especially when the private initiative became active, people were very often right next to the whale. At least once, men on a SUP were bobbing right next to it, taking a break. According to experts, this is not in the interests of animal welfare: the animal protection organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) advises people to keep as much distance as possible.

The whale

Has the animal long since decomposed at the bottom of the North Sea? "As the whale was in an extremely weakened condition and repeatedly beached itself after previous rescue attempts within a short period of time, it is highly likely that it did not have enough strength to swim in deep water in the long term and is no longer alive," said the marine museum.

Before its release, the whale had sloshed back and forth in the barge in high waves and crashed against the side of the ship. According to the initiative, it only injured its mouth slightly. This information could not be verified by independent sources, nor could several others.

"The blubber layer on the head is extremely thin, so it cannot be assumed that the blubber absorbed the impacts," explained the Oceanographic Museum. Every impact had an undamped effect on the head area. The whale appeared very weakened and, according to the livestream images, barely moved in the steel tank.

In the absence of any further data, it is not even possible to say whether there was any point to the operation: "Without knowing where the animal is and without knowing that it is moving, it is impossible to say whether it is dead - which would have made the entire operation pointless and cruel to animals," said Danish marine biologist Peter Madsen from Aarhus University.

The bull whale's conspecifics

Animal fates can help to generate attention for ecological problems - but in this case this was hardly successful, says Arzheimer. Benz assumes that the incident will soon be forgotten. "The only thing we could learn from this is how not to play politics. But unfortunately, there are many other cases that could teach us the same thing."

Whale and Dolphin Conservation said that the organization would campaign for a stranding protocol in Germany that would officially regulate what to do in the event of a whale stranding. "Even though the case of this humpback whale is extremely sad and tragic, the reality is that every year around 300,000 whales and dolphins worldwide have a similarly long ordeal or death journey as they become entangled in fishing gear."