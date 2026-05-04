dpatopbilder - The blow of a whale, believed to be the humpback whale recovered in a shallow Baltic Sea bay near the island of Poel, is seen in the sea near Skagen (archive photo). Photo: Sebastian Peters/NEWS5/dpa Keystone

The transmitter attached to the released humpback whale does not send any location data, but does send vital signs of the animal - this statement by the private initiative behind the transport is increasingly doubted by experts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although the specific model is not known, a GPS or satellite tracker does not usually provide vital signs in the medical sense, according to the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW). "Real vital signs would require special sensor technology."

"There is no commercially available GPS transmitter that can provide the whale's vital signs - anyone who claims this is not telling the truth," emphasized Danish marine biologist Peter Madsen from Aarhus University. Thilo Maack from the nature conservation organization Greenpeace had also said that a GPS tracker does not record or transmit vital data.

Neither the initiative, Jeffrey Foster from the Whale Sanctuary Project involved nor the Ministry of the Environment of the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which was involved in the investigation of the campaign, were able to say which specific type of transmitter was used. The ministry had not yet received any data, they simply said on Monday. They are still waiting.

According to small animal vet Kirsten Tönnies from the private initiative, the tracker was screwed to the animal. Normally, the transmitter is attached to the dorsal fin by means of a puncture, as it only provides data on the surface of the water, i.e. attached to the top of the animal, explained marine biologist Boris Culik, formerly at the Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel. A tracker attached in this way would not be able to determine vital data such as heart and breathing rate, explained Maack.

Unlike usual, the transmitter was not tested

The tracker was not tested again before being released, Tönnies also said. From an expert's point of view, this is both unusual and incomprehensible. "A functional test before use would have been normal and expected from a technical point of view," said the ITAW. Madsen said: "It's pretty amateurish not to test the transmitter first." The fact that it did not work should have been noticed at the latest after installation on the animal.

"If it turns out that the tracking device is not providing any data, that would be a disaster, including for the rescue team," says whale researcher and marine biologist Fabian Ritter. There have already been enough reasons to doubt the professionalism of the team - this would be the most serious. "You really have to speak of negligence here."

The general public should not be able to follow the whale's fate anyway: The information would only be made available to the team members and the Ministry of the Environment of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the initiative had already stated in the run-up to the release. It is "very strange and unprofessional" not to make such information publicly available, says marine biologist Madsen.

Success or just cruelty to animals?

If there is still no data, the fate of the whale could remain unknown forever. "Without knowing where the animal is and without knowing that it is moving, it is impossible to say whether it is dead - which would make the entire operation a waste of time and animal cruelty," said Madsen. Similarly, it would never be possible to say it was alive. "Either way, the public has a right to know."

Without data, the entire mission cannot be described as a success or a failure, Ritter also emphasized. "The team can't wish for that and it would also be a bitter realization for the German and international public."

The humpback whale, which had been stranded several times on the shores of the Baltic Sea, was released into the sea on Saturday morning. It is not yet known whether it is still alive, how it is doing and whether and in which direction it is swimming. Experts from animal welfare organizations had unanimously assessed the whale's long-term chances of survival as very low.