Simon Leviev, known as the "Tinder swindler", has been arrested. BBC

Simon Leviev, notorious as a "Tinder swindler", has been arrested in Georgia. The 34-year-old Israeli, known from a Netflix documentary, is alleged to have swindled women out of millions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli fraudster Simon Leviev, who became famous through the Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler", has been arrested in Georgia.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, was arrested at Batumi airport "at the request of Interpol".

Leviev is said to have posed as a rich heir on the dating app Tinder from 2017 to 2019. He then faked alleged emergencies to the women he met via the app and swindled them out of large sums of money. Show more

The Israeli impostor Simon Leviev, known as the "Tinder swindler", has been arrested in Georgia. The 34-year-old, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, was arrested at Batumi airport "at the request of Interpol", the Georgian Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday. No further details were initially released.

Leviev became known worldwide through the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which was released in 2022. Between 2017 and 2019, he allegedly defrauded numerous women of millions on the dating app Tinder by pretending to be a rich heir. In reality, he faked alleged emergencies and asked his victims for large sums of money, which he never paid back.

The scam is considered a particularly blatant example of so-called catfishing, in which fraudsters use false identities to gain the trust of their victims. To appear credible, Leviev presented a luxurious life with private jets, bodyguards and expensive gifts. According to research by Der Spiegel, he stole at least one million euros, with Netflix reporting a total of around ten million US dollars.

Leviev also posed as the son of the Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev. He used the money he had previously taken from other women to finance new victim trips, invitations and expensive dinners - a Ponzi scheme that kept him liquid in the short term. When his victims became skeptical, he feigned threats from "enemies", sent pictures of an allegedly injured bodyguard and asked for further financial help. Many women took out bank loans or opened new credit cards to support him.

Later, Leviev even faked repayments by sending fake transfer documents or worthless luxury watches. The Netflix documentary tells the stories of several of his alleged victims from Scandinavia and shows how he swindled women in Norway, Finland and Sweden out of millions.