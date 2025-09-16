Disposable electronic cigarettes can do much more than you might think. EPA

A hobbyist has shown that a disposable e-cigarette can do more than just vapor: he has built a mini-computer out of it that can be used to put a small website online.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Romanian engineer Bogdan Ionescu has converted a disposable e-cigarette into a web server.

Although the microcontroller built into it was not very powerful, it was sufficient to provide a small website on the Internet.

However, due to the large number of hits, the "VapeServer" is often overloaded and displays an error message. Show more

Do you know what's inside a disposable e-cigarette? Normally: a small heating wire, a tank with liquid and a bit of electronics. When the cigarette is empty, it usually ends up in the bin - along with the electronics.

But it is precisely this technology that has it all. Romanian engineer Bogdan Ionescu wanted to find out what it could really do. While dismantling it, he discovered a circuit board with a microchip. Although this regulates the heat, it can be used for much more.

So Ionescu asked himself a crazy question: could the electronics of an e-cigarette even be used to operate an entire website?

This is what the electronics of the disposable e-cigarette look like. Bogdan Ionescu

The astonishing answer: yes. To make this possible, however, he had to use a few tricks. The built-in processor only ran at 24 megahertz. By comparison, modern home computers are more than a hundred times faster.

The memory was also limited: The circuit board had just 24 kilobytes of fixed memory and 3 kilobytes of volatile memory. That is extremely little: if you save the text "Hello." in Word, the file already takes up around 12 kilobytes.

Website often overloaded

The result: the e-cigarette was actually able to provide a website with a modem - but it took up to 20 seconds to do so. With additional optimizations, Ionescu succeeded in reducing the waiting time to 160 milliseconds.

He described his experiment in a blog post. He also copied this onto his modified e-cigarette, which can now be accessed via the web address ewaste.fka.wtf.

Unfortunately, anyone entering the web address in their browser today will probably end up on an error page. Numerous hacker portals reported on Ionescu's crazy experiment, and the many hits quickly overloaded the small web server.

Video from the department