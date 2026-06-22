The heat wave in Switzerland is also taking a toll on the bird population. While most birds are coping well, some need assistance. To help the birds get through the hot days, the Sempach Bird Observatory issued tips in a press release on Monday.

In their nests high up under the roof tiles, temperatures can rise to over 50 degrees during the day. Swifts that are not yet able to fly leave the nest early and land on the ground, where they are in urgent need of human help. (File photo)

Bird Life Tips from the Bird Observatory: How Birds Cope with the Summer Heat

HOW BIRDS COPE WITH THE HEAT:

Birds are generally better able to cope with high temperatures than humans. This is due to their high body temperature, which is around 41 degrees Celsius. They adapt to the heat by moving less and becoming active only late in the evening or early in the morning. During the day, they seek shade, bathe, and drink more frequently.

WHY SWIFTS ARE PARTICULARLY AT RISK:

While most birds can cope with the heat, high temperatures can be dangerous for swifts. Their nests are often located under roof tiles, where temperatures can exceed 50 degrees. To escape the heat, young birds that are not yet able to fly leave the nest prematurely and land on the ground.

Once outside the nest, their parents stop feeding them, which is why young swifts urgently need human help. In such cases, the Swiss Ornithological Institute advises taking young swifts to a rescue center.

HOW GARDEN OWNERS CAN HELP:

Native shrubs are particularly valuable, as they provide shade and cool the surrounding area. In addition, the birds find important food sources—insects—in these plants. Green facades have a similar positive effect.

Anyone who has installed a nesting box in their garden should also make sure not to expose it to direct sunlight.

CAUTION WITH BIRD BATHS:

Birds also enjoy a refreshing bath in the heat. To prevent the spread of disease, the water must currently be changed twice a day.