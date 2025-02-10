For many, Sunday to Monday was a long night. Not only in New Orleans did the Super Bowl keep some people awake. That's why Starbucks in the USA is offering tired football fans a coffee to start the week.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the USA, coffees for tired Super Bowl fans are on the house at Starbucks today.

For football enthusiasts who just can't get going, there will be a free cup of large, hot or iced coffee on Monday, February 10.

The promotion is only available to Starbucks Rewards members. Show more

What other day is coffee even more important than on a normal Monday? The Monday after the Super Bowl. Because after the big festivities surrounding this year's football spectacle, there are probably some tired faces out and about today, February 10.

To get them going, Starbucks is therefore offering a free cup of hot coffee or iced coffee in participating stores in the USA. "After the game on Monday, we're giving you coffee at our expense," says a statement from the company.

Only Starbucks Rewards members can take advantage of the offer. To get the free coffee, members must use a coupon in the app before ordering their coffee or present the coupon in the store or at the drive-through counter.

The "mondayest Monday" of the year

The coffee chain had already announced a few days ago that coffee would be on them on Monday. "Enjoy a free tall, hot or iced coffee on Monday, the 'mondayest Monday' of the year," Starbucks wrote under a post on Instagram.

"Ooo I won't say no to a free coffee," said one follower. And another Starbucks fan jokes: "My birthday hehehe. Does that mean I get two free drinks? 😂"

