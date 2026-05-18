The incident occurred at the "Jaz Makadi Aquaviva" resort in Hurghada. Jaz Makadi Aquaviva

A vacation at a five-star resort in Egypt ended in tragedy for a British family. Their one-year-old daughter fell seriously ill during their stay and died shortly after returning home.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A one-year-old British girl has died after contracting E. coli during a trip to Egypt.

The illness developed into HUS, a serious kidney condition, after the child returned home and she died a few days later.

Two other children are also said to have fallen ill at the same resort, while tour operator TUI has launched an investigation. Show more

A British toddler has died as a result of a severe E. coli infection after a vacation in Egypt. One-year-old Ariella Mann was infected during a stay at the five-star resort "Jaz Makadi Aquaviva" in Hurghada, according to the British tabloid "The Sun".

The disease later developed into the rare kidney disease HUS, from which the girl died a few days after returning to the UK.

The family had booked the two-week all-inclusive trip through the tour operator TUI. According to the British media, Ariella suffered from fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration during the vacation.

"We felt completely helpless"

Despite several treatments at the hotel clinic, her condition worsened. After the return journey, she was admitted to a specialist children's hospital and placed in an induced coma. She died three days later.

Mother Jade Oakes told The Sun: "We felt completely helpless as we watched Ariella suffer." She continued: "We deserve answers about what happened to our daughter." The parents have since called in lawyers.

Not the first HUS incident

In the previous months, two other British children are said to have fallen ill with HUS after staying at the same resort. The children survived, but are still struggling with the health consequences, according to reports.

Tour operator TUI said it was "deeply shocked" by the deaths and takes reports of illnesses "extremely seriously". According to the company, an independent investigation into health and safety standards has been launched.

An E. coli infection is caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli. While most strains belong harmlessly to the normal intestinal flora, pathogenic variants cause gastrointestinal complaints. Infection usually occurs via contaminated food, drinking water or smear infections.

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