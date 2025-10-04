At just two and a half years old, Aryatara Shakya is elected Kumari in Nepal and worshipped as a living goddess. She now leads a life in the palace and has to give up her childhood.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Aryatara Shakya has been appointed the new Kumari of Kathmandu.

From then on, Aryatara lives in isolation in the Kumari palace, where she performs rituals and is worshipped at religious festivals.

With the onset of puberty, her role as Kumari ends, as according to tradition she then loses her divinity. Show more

A new Kumari has been appointed in Nepal: Two-and-a-half-year-old Aryatara Shakya takes on the role of the living goddess of Kathmandu. She succeeds Trishna Shakya, who had been in office since 2017 and has now had to step down due to her age. For many Nepalese, the Kumari is a central religious figure who is revered in both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Honor as a goddess, but without childhood

The selection of the Kumari follows ancient rituals. Candidates come from the Shakya caste. Only girls with flawless bodies, no scars, healthy teeth and a full head of hair are considered. Astrological assessments also play a role. Those who are chosen leave their old life behind and move to the Kumari palace in the center of Kathmandu.

Aryatara now lives there, isolated from her peers. Her everyday life consists of rituals, blessings and public appearances at religious festivals. Believers lie down at her feet, touch their foreheads to the ground in front of her and hope for divine blessings. Her own feet, however, are never allowed to touch the ground outside the palace. During processions, she is carried or driven through the city on a chariot so that her divinity remains pure.

The honor is accompanied by further restrictions: no school, no normal family life, hardly any social contact. It is only recently that Kumaris have been allowed to receive private tuition and a small state pension at the end of their term of office.

Puberty comes, divinity goes

Her predecessor Trishna Shakya was in office for almost eight years. With the onset of puberty, a Kumari traditionally loses her divinity. The first menstruation is seen as a sign that the divine consciousness is leaving her. A normal life now begins for Trishna, with school and social integration. This is a challenge after years of worship and isolation.

Aryatara's time as Kumari is therefore also limited. The office ends with her first menstruation at the latest. Until then, she remains the embodiment of the goddess Taleju, the patroness of Kathmandu, for millions of believers.

