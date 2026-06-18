A man must serve 15 years in prison for shaking his girlfriend’s toddler to death. The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a corresponding ruling by the Zurich courts for intentional homicide.

The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a man’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence. (File photo)

Federal Supreme Court Toddler Shaken to Death: Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

The defendant had sought an acquittal before the Federal Supreme Court, according to the decision published on Thursday. He argued that the lower court had not properly evaluated the evidence.

However, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the Zurich High Court’s ruling. The Zurich High Court had proven the man’s guilt conclusively and comprehensibly based on circumstantial evidence.

The man repeatedly cared for the 20-month-old boy alone. The child suffered numerous injuries, including a vertebral fracture, which left him able only to crawl.

Between May 30 and June 3, the man caused the child to suffer a traumatic brain injury by shaking him. The boy died on June 12 following an attempt at resuscitation.

A 13-year expulsion order was issued against the 30-year-old German man.