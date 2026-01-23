Temperatures as high as 38 degrees, shorts instead of suits—with this recommendation, Tokyo aims to make everyday office life more bearable in the summer. But on social media, people are already talking about “leg hair harassment,” while a heated debate over beauty standards and dress codes is raging.

Here's what it's all about With temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees, Tokyo is now recommending shorts in the office as part of the “Tokyo Cool Biz” campaign to make the workday more comfortable.

The recommendation has sparked a debate about dress codes and beauty standards.

There's been talk on social media about "leg hair harassment," and many are criticizing the different expectations placed on men and women. Summary created with

Temperatures in Tokyo are currently reaching up to 38 degrees. Authorities are warning of extreme heat and urging the public to drink plenty of fluids and protect themselves from the sun. To make the workday more comfortable, the city government is also recommending that employees wear lighter, more breathable clothing.

Instead of suits and ties, people are encouraged to wear T-shirts, sneakers—and, as of recently, shorts as well. However, as the "BBC" reports, this is sparking controversial discussions.

The summer heat has Tokyo firmly in its grip: Temperatures of up to 38 degrees are expected this week in the Japanese metropolis. About 37 million people live in the Greater Tokyo Area. Google Weather

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike recently expanded the “Tokyo Cool Biz” campaign. The goal is to give employees more freedom in their choice of clothing in light of the summer heat. According to environmental official Noboru Watanabe, the point is not to impose rules but to offer people more options—as long as their clothing does not bother anyone.

Not everyone welcomes the relaxation of the rules. While some appreciate the more comfortable clothing, others criticize the different expectations placed on men and women. For example, women often continue to wear tights even when their legs are visible, while men are now expected to wear shorts.

On social media, the term “Sunehara” has also been making the rounds—a portmanteau of the Japanese word for shin (“sune”) and “harassment.” It refers to the discomfort felt by some women who are bothered by the visible leg hair of their male colleagues.

An online survey of adults in Japan published in June by the Gorilla Clinic, which specializes in cosmetic treatments, reveals a mixed picture: 53.5 percent of respondents oppose wearing shorts in the office, while 46.5 percent support it. The clinic conducted the survey in light of the new recommendation regarding shorts and sought, among other things, to gauge the public’s attitudes toward body hair and office dress codes. The most common reasons cited by both men and women for opposing shorts were concerns about body shape and body hair.

Men are getting their leg hair removed with laser treatment

Cosmetic clinics are also noticing this trend. According to the BBC, Akifumi Funatsu, director of the Gorilla Clinic, says that more and more men are having their legs laser-removed—not just for cosmetic reasons, but out of consideration for those around them. Many feel that men today are expected to have less visible leg hair.

As Japan’s Minister of the Environment, Yuriko Koike launched the “Cool Biz” campaign as early as 2005. The campaign was designed to reduce energy consumption by allowing office workers to wear more casual attire to work during the summer. After the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the government further expanded the program under the name “Super Cool Biz.”

Japan is currently experiencing an exceptionally hot summer. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, seven people died from heatstroke during the week of July 6–12, and another 4,580 people were hospitalized.

In addition to air conditioning and staying well-hydrated, many people turn to special products such as clothing with built-in fans, cooling wet wipes, UV-protective umbrellas, or portable handheld fans. Experts also emphasize that the body needs several weeks to acclimate to high temperatures. High humidity in Japan, in particular, makes it harder to sweat and thus hinders the body’s natural cooling process.