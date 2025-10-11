Hannah Neeleman, also known as the "Queen of the Tradwives". Screenshot Instagram

The US portals "Evie" and "The Conservateur" present themselves as stylish fashion and lifestyle magazines - behind the glamorous façade, they propagate a traditional image of women and right-wing ideologies.

Two glossy magazines from the USA are currently causing a stir. The reason: "Evie" and "The Conservateur" advocate traditional role models - and reject progressive views.

The US online magazine "Evie" describes itself as a "Cosmopolitan for right-wing women". Founded in 2019 by Brittany Hugoboom and named after the biblical Eve, as Hugoboom explains toDer Spiegel.

At first glance, the site appears light and romantic, with topics on beauty, fashion and relationships. But behind the glossy surface lies a conservative world view.

"Femininity" instead of feminism

The focus is on a return to "femininity" instead of feminism. Articles praise sexual abstinence before marriage and link it to religious and family ideals. The sex tips are aimed exclusively at wives - for example with tips on how they should "ride their husbands into delirium".

At the same time, "Evie" promotes cooking, housework and raising children as ways to achieve female fulfillment. Topics such as fertility or the "natural role of women" are recurring themes. Lifestyle content also has ideological traits: fashion should be patriotic, the "French-girl style" is considered passé and "Americana" is the trend instead.

The website also repeatedly features anti-trans articles. While "Teen Vogue" portrayed trans woman Vivian Wilson, daughter of Elon Musk, in 2025, "Evie" published an article that misgendered Wilson, used her former name and portrayed her transition as the result of a "far-left school".

Unsubstantiated claims are also spread. For example, that the Covid vaccine disrupts the menstrual cycle of almost half of women. There is also a dose of racism with headlines such as "White Lives Matter: When will we stop sacrificing white girls on the altar of inclusion?"

Alleged "fertility crisis"

On the current cover, the magazine presents Hannah Neeleman, known in the scene as the "Queen of the Tradwives". The 34-year-old trained as a ballerina at the renowned Juilliard School, but now lives on a ranch in Utah with her husband and eight children.

There she presents herself to her more than ten million followers as the ideal image of a rural family life - milking, cooking or holding hands with her husband. Under the cover title "The New American Dream", "Evie" celebrates a conservative ideal of women: the farmer's wife instead of the career woman.

Together with her husband, Hugoboom has also developed the app "28", which tracks the menstrual cycle and calculates fertile days. The project is financed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who has repeatedly attracted attention for his conservative positions.

Thiel believes that falling birth rates are a threat to the prosperity of the USA. He is not alone in this opinion. He shares this view with many economists and studies from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and other economic circles.

According to theNew York Times, Thiel also spoke to developers about an alleged "fertility crisis". Critics fear that potentially sensitive data could be collected via the app - the creators firmly reject this.

"Vogue for Trump fans"

And then there is the magazine "The Conservateur". Visually, it is reminiscent of "Vogue" - but it is more like "Vogue for Trump fans". In its podcast, "Deutschlandfunk" describes it as a magazine for "right-wing girl bossing".

The idea for the website was born in the summer of 2020, when Jayme Chandler Franklin and Isabelle Redfield had just graduated - Franklin from the University of Berkeley and Redfield from Southern Methodist University. They lived together in Washington, D.C., where Franklin was completing an internship in the Senate and Redfield in the White House.

Franklin explained in an interview with "Fox News" in June that she enjoyed reading magazines such as "Elle", "Vogue" and "Cosmopolitan" during her studies. In her opinion, however, these publications drifted radically to the left after Donald Trump's 2016 election victory.

Franklin explained that she was disturbed by what she saw as anti-male content, a pronounced anti-American attitude and the frequent thematization of non-committal sexual relationships. In her opinion, the anti-Christian orientation also irritated her, especially as she is a devout Catholic. She particularly emphasized that she found what she saw as negative propaganda against "white culture" frightening. As she no longer saw a suitable platform for herself in traditional lifestyle magazines, she said she founded "The Conservateur".

The message between the lines

At first glance, the content appears apolitical - the sections have titles such as "Lifestyle" or "Fashion". But there is a clear message between the lines. The articles are patriotic, loyal to the Bible and anti-trans.

For example, one article states: "According to biblical standards, women are the natural companions of men." And further: "Women are not men and men are not women."

But they don't just give fashion tips, they also sell merchandise. For example, red cowboy boots for 300 US dollars, various sweaters with the words "Conservateur" or caps with the words "Make America Hot Again" for 45 US dollars.