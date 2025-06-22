ARCHIVE - The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. Photo: Ben Curtis/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

The attack on Iran has not only made geopolitical waves - a dispute is also raging in the US Congress: Leading Democrats accuse Donald Trump of an unconstitutional solo effort.

Leading Democrats have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to attack targets in Iran and also questioned the legality of the military operation. No president should have the right to lead this country into war on his own initiative and without a clear strategy, explained the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. The Republican Trump must answer to Congress and the people of America. "The risk of a bigger, longer and more destructive war has now increased dramatically," Schumer explained.

Like Schumer, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, called for an immediate briefing of Congress by the government. "President Trump has misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for military action, and risks American involvement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East," Jeffries said. The danger of the USA becoming involved in a war had "increased dramatically".

Schumer also spoke out in favor of introducing a bill in the Senate that would limit the president's right to order military operations abroad without the approval of Congress. However, given the Republican majority in the chamber, the plan has no realistic chance of success.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of having acted unlawfully. By ordering the military operation without parliamentary approval, Trump had "ignored the constitution", the MP explained.

By contrast, Trump received plenty of praise and approval from his fellow Republicans, who currently hold the majority in both chambers of Congress, for the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.