"Disrespectful": idea for mandatory year for pensioners meets with criticism - Gallery DIW President Marcel Fratzscher draws criticism with a proposal for a compulsory year for pensioners. (archive picture) Image: dpa Compulsory social service instead of enjoying retirement? The controversial proposal immediately makes waves. (Symol picture) Image: dpa "Disrespectful": idea for mandatory year for pensioners meets with criticism - Gallery DIW President Marcel Fratzscher draws criticism with a proposal for a compulsory year for pensioners. (archive picture) Image: dpa Compulsory social service instead of enjoying retirement? The controversial proposal immediately makes waves. (Symol picture) Image: dpa

A proposal by DIW President Marcel Fratzscher is causing fierce debate: pensioners should do a compulsory year of social service. Trade unions and associations are outraged.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you DIW head Marcel Fratzscher is calling for a compulsory social year for all pensioners.

Social associations and trade unions criticize the proposal as disrespectful and unreasonable.

The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht also accuse Fratzscher of cynicism and disrespecting older people. Show more

Economist Marcel Fratzscher's proposal to introduce a compulsory social year for pensioners and the scientist's controversial statements about the older generation have sparked criticism and opposition.

The German Social Association (SoVD) rejected accusations made by the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in a recent "Spiegel" interview, according to which the so-called boomer generation (those born between the mid-1950s and late 1960s) had too few children. "Why should only the young be responsible for the life decisions of the baby boomers?" asked Fratzscher.

"We feel this is disrespectful"

"The 'life decision' not to have four children was also made by millions of people for financial reasons," SoVD head Michaela Engelmeier told the German Press Agency, referring to the increased need for both partners to work due to rising costs. "We think it is disrespectful to turn this into a punishment for having to work in retirement age," added Engelmeier.

Criticism has also come from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB): "We reject a compulsory year for pensioners. Anyone who has worked for decades has definitely earned their retirement. We warn against pitting generations against each other with such proposals," DGB board member Anja Piel told dpa. "The question of who actually lives at whose expense is first and foremost a question between rich and poor, i.e. between capital and labor, and not between the generations."

Fratzscher: "More solidarity between the old and the young"

The DIW President had criticized in "Der Spiegel" that solutions to problems such as staff shortages in areas such as care, health or defence were often placed on the shoulders of the young and called for a fairer distribution of the burden. "We need more solidarity between the old and the young," said Fratzscher.

"We should introduce a compulsory social year for all pensioners. Some people won't be able to do this for health reasons, but there are also regulations for young people," suggested the 54-year-old. With a view to the defense sector, Fratzscher explained that technical skills are needed. "Why shouldn't we use them, especially from people who were previously trained in the Bundeswehr?"

Criticism from the AfD and BSW

AfD social politician René Springer wrote on X: "This is a slap in the face to our elders. Those who built this country deserve respect and a secure pension - not forced service." BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht said that the proposal to impose a compulsory year of service on "old people who have toiled all their lives and are often enough fobbed off with poverty pensions in Germany in return" could hardly be surpassed in terms of cynicism.

New generational debate?

Fratzscher deals with the topic of intergenerational justice in a book that will be published next week. In the "Spiegel" interview, he accuses the older generation of "too much ignorance, self-centeredness and naivety". The burden for the younger generation must remain sustainable. The sociologist and generation researcher Klaus Hurrelmann (81) had also spoken out in favor of compulsory social service for senior citizens "at the end of their working lives". Social tasks such as strengthening defense capabilities should be borne by all generations.

Pensioner service and "boomer soli"

The proposal for a pensioner service is not the only controversial initiative from Fratzscher's DIW. In mid-July, the institute had already advocated a "boomer soli" - a special solidarity tax on all retirement income. This could be an important building block for stabilizing the pension system in Germany.

The solidarity tax would be payable on all retirement income of senior citizens whose income level is in the top 20 percent, explained Fratzscher in "Der Spiegel". Civil servants and the self-employed and "also wealthy people with five properties" would pay in. "This would benefit the 40 percent of pensioners with the lowest incomes."