HANDOUT - Iran's interim president Mohammed Mochber. Photo: Sergey Savostyanov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit Keystone

Two years after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a former top official is publicly questioning the official version of the accident. Mohammed Mochber now speaks of possible manipulation of the helicopter.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A former top Iranian politician is publicly questioning the official version of Raisi's helicopter crash.

Mohammed Mochber speaks of possible technical manipulation or interference.

The crash occurred in 2024 during a period of great tension with Israel. Show more

A top Iranian politician has publicly expressed doubts about the cause of the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi in 2024.

"To this day, I have never accepted that this was something normal or just an ordinary accident," said Mohammed Mochber, who advised Iran's supreme leader until February, in an interview broadcast on state television on Thursday evening (local time).

Two years ago, the then ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash together with Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and seven other people.

The delegation's helicopter crashed in a hilly forest region in May 2024 while returning from a state visit to neighboring Azerbaijan. The search for the crash site took many hours. Officials later ruled out sabotage or an attack.

According to the government, no outside influence

There were already rumors of an external influence at the time, but the government denied this. The crash occurred at a time of military tension. The Gaza war was in full swing.

Just a month earlier, Israel had bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing high-ranking generals. The attack triggered the first Iranian missile attack on Israeli territory.

Mochber told state television that he had personally conveyed his doubts to former head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike at the end of February.

There was "certainly the possibility of technical intervention or manipulation", he said. Mochber was interim president after Raisi's death and until the new elections.