Unknown drones recently appeared in Copenhagen and Oslo - now the German SPD deputy leader Alexander Schweitzer is reporting similar incidents over US installations in Rhineland-Palatinate. On "Markus Lanz" he spoke of an "insecurity strategy".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following drone sightings in Denmark and Norway, SPD Vice-President Schweitzer reported similar incidents in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The unidentified flying objects had been spotted over American and industrial facilities and appeared "highly professional".

Experts warn of a deliberate Russian strategy to unsettle NATO and build up pressure. Show more

Drone sightings in NATO airspace are increasing. Following the recent discovery of unidentified flying objects in Copenhagen and Oslo, SPD deputy leader Alexander Schweitzer revealed on "Markus Lanz" that the number of incidents in Rhineland-Palatinate had also increased dramatically in recent months.

Russian drones were not only spotted in Poland and Romania just over a month ago. A twelve-minute overflight by Russian fighter jets over Estonian territory also caused an uproar in mid-September. And that's not all! Drones have recently been spotted over Copenhagen Airport in Denmark and Oslo Airport in Norway. However, the origin of the flying objects is still unclear. Nevertheless, military expert Christian Möllig sounded the alarm on "Markus Lanz". He warned: "This is no longer peace, the state we are actually in here." According to the expert, Russia is currently exploiting "all gray areas": "We have a very clear pattern here."

Military expert Christian Mölling warned on Tuesday evening that Europe was failing to react to the latest drone incidents. ZDF

SPD deputy Alexander Schweitzer nodded in agreement and revealed in this context: "We now also have experience with drone overflights in Rhineland-Palatinate." Lanz was visibly surprised: "Yes? Where did they come from?" Although the politician did not want to give out any further information about the origin of the drones, he did admit: "This has happened again and again in recent months."

The ZDF presenter asked incredulously: "Drones?" Schweitzer replied matter-of-factly: "Yes, yes. Drones!" The politician continued: "There was a whole phase when there were almost weekly incidents over the American facilities in the Western Palatinate." He left Lanz speechless with this revelation. "That's blatant," said the presenter. "And you don't know where they come from?" Alexander Schweitzer shook his head, but said cautiously: "It's reasonable to assume that these weren't friendly countries that let drones fly."

Alexander Schweitzer warns of drone incidents: "This is part of an insecurity strategy"

As Schweitzer revealed, the flying objects were discovered "over industrial plants in Rhineland-Palatinate", among other places. According to the politician, the design of the drones was "highly professional". Schweitzer therefore warned: "This is part of an insecurity strategy." Reason enough for Lanz to ask again: "And has that increased?" The SPD deputy nodded: "It has increased significantly in recent months." This shocked the ZDF presenter again: "Months? That's a very recent development?" Schweitzer answered with a clear "yes" and said that this had led to "us coordinating closely with the American armed forces and the security authorities".

SPD deputy leader Alexander Schweitzer explained on "Markus Lanz" that German airspace was also struggling with an increase in drone incidents. ZDF

Nevertheless, he said with a stern face: "This excitement, (...) I think that plays right into Putin's hands. (...) I would rather not have that." Military expert Christian Mölling nevertheless added: "We will have to find something and find a language in which we can be understood. (...) It's about sending a signal that we have a policy that needs to be taken seriously." Mölling went on to warn: "The lack of action we are currently taking has an impact that is not positive for us at this point in time." An attitude that Alexander Schweitzer also shared, saying: "We need a European line here."

Markus Lanz makes it clear: "We are directly financing Putin's war machine"

A look at America was also a must on "Markus Lanz" on Tuesday evening. After Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, the ZDF presenter wanted to know to what extent Europe's moral finger pointing in relation to America's dealings with Putin could be described as "hypocrisy". "I really can't see any hypocrisy there. I can see the contradiction," said Alexander Schweitzer at first. Lanz reacted with irritation: "You can't see any hypocrisy?" He added sternly: "Europe gives 20 billion a year to Putin to buy oil and gas. We are directly financing Putin's war machine."

On "Markus Lanz", the guests debated Donald Trump's energetic appearance at the United Nations, among other things. ZDF

Alexander Schweitzer then noted that the circumstances are now different "than they were years ago". "Of course, there is still a bit of dependency. But it has been massively reduced," said the politician cautiously. With regard to Trump, he added: "I think what we have to show is that we have self-confidence. We won't be sent around here either. We are strong partners, but we will not be intimidated by such appearances. (...) We can also say here with a straight face: the American president is wrong."