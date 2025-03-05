During US President Donald Trump's convention speech, Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson were unintentionally caught by an open microphone.

Sven Ziegler

Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson were exposed by an open microphone.

Johnson criticized Biden's earlier speech as a "stupid campaign speech".

The mishap occurred shortly before Trump's address to Congress. Show more

An unintentional microphone mishap is causing a stir in Washington: US Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson were unintentionally overheard on Tuesday evening while discussing presidential speeches. While they were talking in the chamber before the start of Donald Trump's speech, an open microphone captured parts of their conversation.

"I think the speech will be great, but I don't know how you keep it up for 90 minutes," Vance said to Johnson, according to the audio recording. He replied: "The hardest part was doing it during Biden when he was giving his stupid campaign speech."

When Johnson realized that a microphone was live, he inconspicuously moved it to the side before the conversation continued.

A dig at Biden?

Johnson's comment apparently refers to Joe Biden's address to Congress in 2024, which many perceived as strongly election-oriented. At the time, Biden was trying to spread confidence while concerns were being raised in his own ranks about his re-election prospects.

In his speech, Trump focused on what he described as the "rebirth of the American dream". He also defended his decision to end military and financial support for Ukraine and spoke about his strategy for the Middle East and South East Asia.

His strict migration measures were also mentioned. Trump claimed that his tough words against illegal immigration had had an effect: "They heard my words and decided not to come." He defended his tough stance as "the most comprehensive border security measure in US history" and praised the increased use of the military and border patrol.

Trump's statement on combating Islamist terrorism during Ramadan also caused a stir. In a sideswipe at previous governments, he declared: "America is once again standing firm against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism."