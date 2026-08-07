Secret Services in a Public Ranking: The French weekly magazine *L'Express* assessed the work of Europe's intelligence agencies with the help of 60 experts from 25 countries.

MI6 headquarters in London: Europe's best male and female spies are said to be based on the banks of the Thames.

Here's what it's all about A French weekly magazine compiled a ranking of European intelligence agencies based on the opinions of 60 experts from 25 countries.

Britain's MI6 is "by far" ahead of France's DGSE at the top of the list; Switzerland's NDB is also rated.

Three countries score zero points, while Estonia stands out positively and Poland negatively. Summary created with

The weekly magazine “L’Express”, for which Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre once wrote, surprises readers with a ranking that’s anything but ordinary: The French have compiled a list of the best intelligence agencies in Europe.

The French interviewed intelligence experts from various countries on this topic. Sometimes their requests went unanswered; other times, respondents cited confidentiality—but a total of 60 people from 25 countries provided information.

Participants were asked to list the top five services, with the first receiving five points, the second four points, the third three points, the fourth two points—and the fifth receiving one point.

Where will Switzerland end up?

This is how the list of the top ten services on the Old Continent came about:

According to the survey, these are the best European intelligence agencies: MI6 (United Kingdom): 251 points

DGSE (France): 169 points

AIVD (Netherlands): 97 points

SBU and GUR (Ukraine): 77 points

BND (Germany) 62 points

SÄPO (Sweden): 40 points

PST (Norway) 34 points

VLA (Estonia): 27 points

ABW (Poland): 22 points

DSIS (Denmark): 16 points

Incidentally, the ranking isn't limited to EU member states: Switzerland is also included. While Romania ranks 11th with 15 points and Spain ranks 12th with 13 points, Finland and the NDB share 13th place with 11 points each. They are followed by Italy, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, each with 9 points.

The headquarters of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) within the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports in Bern. KEYSTONE

Even though the list shouldn't be taken too seriously—since it's based on the opinions of only 60 experts—it should still offer some indication of which agents are more competent than others.

Why the British Are in the Lead

In that regard, it’s hardly surprising that MI6 tops the list: According to *L'Express*, the British agency’s greatest strength lies in recruiting high-level informants abroad.

"The United Kingdom has by far the strongest intelligence services in Europe," former CIA agent Robert Gorelick tells *L'Express*. "MI6 is exceptional."

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"The British have the ability to plan for the long term and rely on informants over a period of ten years—a bit like the Russians," adds a former agent from France.

“And they have a penchant for underhanded tactics.” MI6 inspires its European counterparts, Oliver Mas adds. Only “the best from Cambridge and Oxford” join the service, the former French agent notes.

Three countries with no points

According to *L'Express*, the French agency ranks second primarily because of its comprehensive range of capabilities. The DGSE combines technical surveillance, human intelligence, and operational capabilities. It benefits from extensive expertise in Africa.

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The outliers in the top ten are Estonia and Poland, the report continues. Tiny Estonia stands out in a positive way because its foreign intelligence service Välisluureamet excels in the areas of cyber reconnaissance and Open Source Intelligence—also known as OSINT.

In contrast, colleagues in Warsaw take a different view: “Poland is one of those countries where the intelligence services are politically exploited,” says a source for *L'Express*. “This leads our partners to exercise caution.”

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At least Poland is doing better than Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia: Their intelligence agencies didn't score a single point.