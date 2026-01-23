The war with Iran is posing growing problems for the U.S. leadership. General Dan Caine is said to have warned Trump against further escalation. Most recently, the president called off a planned large-scale offensive.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine apparently sees no easy military solution to the war in Iran.

Is the U.S. running out of ammunition? Top U.S. General Wants to End the War with Iran Behind Trump's Back

Here's what it's all about U.S. General Dan Caine appears to be warning against further escalation with Iran.

He believes that airstrikes alone are not enough.

According to reports, the U.S. is struggling with dwindling weapons stockpiles. Summary created with

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine is apparently pushing for a way out of the war with Iran that has been going on for months—without involving U.S. President Donald Trump in the talks. Several sources report to CNN, that Caine sees major risks in further military escalation. According to these reports, airstrikes alone are unlikely to be enough to achieve Trump’s objectives.

Caine is said to have discussed his concerns with, among others, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Caine's spokesperson, however, did not confirm the discussions to CNN and stated that they do not comment on the general's confidential conversations.

According to the report, the main problem is the dwindling U.S. ammunition stocks. U.S. media reported in early August that the U.S. had already deployed a large portion of its long-range precision missiles. Stocks of key air defense systems have also declined significantly.

Trump Puts the Brakes on Planned Attacks

Caine is said to have warned Trump on several occasions about the consequences of further escalation. At the same time, he reportedly made it clear to the president that the U.S. military could strike Iran with massive force if ordered to do so. Caine had already stated publicly during the conflict: “Air power has its limits.”

According to media reports, even before the war began, Caine had warned of a prolonged military campaign and its consequences for U.S. weapons stockpiles. The risks of an attack on Iran had also already been discussed.

According to CNN, Trump considered a new, significantly larger wave of attacks in late July. However, several government officials reportedly warned of Iranian retaliation. Attacks on the energy infrastructure of U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf were particularly feared. Trump ultimately scrapped the plans.

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