The infamous "Tornado Alley" in the heart of the USA has once again been ravaged by violent storms: Several tornadoes swept across the state of Oklahoma, causing massive damage.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A violent tornado hit the town of Enid in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

At least ten people were injured, according to local media.

The region is located in the so-called "Tornado Alley", where such extreme weather occurs particularly frequently. Show more

After a severe tornado swept through the town of Enid on Thursday, rescue work is continuing at full speed. Emergency services searched affected neighborhoods from house to house to find trapped residents. A US Air Force base was also hit by the storm, but the exact extent of the damage is still unclear.

The hurricane was part of a severe weather situation with several confirmed tornadoes in northern Oklahoma. Dramatic footage shows a huge tornado funnel and violent lightning. The US weather service continues to warn of new storms - further tornadoes could also develop in isolated cases.

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