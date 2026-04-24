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Several injuries reported Tornadoes devastate Oklahoma - videos show hurricanes

Fabienne Berner

24.4.2026

The infamous "Tornado Alley" in the heart of the USA has once again been ravaged by violent storms: Several tornadoes swept across the state of Oklahoma, causing massive damage.

24.04.2026, 17:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A violent tornado hit the town of Enid in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday evening.
  • At least ten people were injured, according to local media.
  • The region is located in the so-called "Tornado Alley", where such extreme weather occurs particularly frequently.
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After a severe tornado swept through the town of Enid on Thursday, rescue work is continuing at full speed. Emergency services searched affected neighborhoods from house to house to find trapped residents. A US Air Force base was also hit by the storm, but the exact extent of the damage is still unclear.

The hurricane was part of a severe weather situation with several confirmed tornadoes in northern Oklahoma. Dramatic footage shows a huge tornado funnel and violent lightning. The US weather service continues to warn of new storms - further tornadoes could also develop in isolated cases.

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