Brazil lands a historic blow against the illegal animal trade. Hundreds of exotic animals were freed in the biggest raid of all time. How skillfully the traders proceed - in the blue News video.

Toucans, macaws, tortoises and monkeys are among the species seized and saved from trafficking.

Police uncovered an elaborate system that transported animals from all regions of the country to the cities. Show more

Brazil has struck a historic blow against the illegal animal trade. In the country's biggest raid to date, hundreds of exotic animals have been rescued - from colorful toucans and macaws to turtles and monkeys.

In the web of animal traffickers

The operation uncovered a sophisticated network that transported animals from the most remote regions of the country to the cities.

Find out exactly how the animal traffickers work, which animal species are particularly affected and how the rescue of the exotic animals went in the blue News video.

