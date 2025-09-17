  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Record raid against animal trafficking Toucans, macaws and monkeys - over 700 exotic animals freed

Christian Thumshirn

17.9.2025

Brazil lands a historic blow against the illegal animal trade. Hundreds of exotic animals were freed in the biggest raid of all time. How skillfully the traders proceed - in the blue News video.

17.09.2025, 20:57

17.09.2025, 20:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Brazil, a large number of exotic animals have been rescued from illegal hands in a record-breaking raid.
  • Toucans, macaws, tortoises and monkeys are among the species seized and saved from trafficking.
  • Police uncovered an elaborate system that transported animals from all regions of the country to the cities.
Show more

Brazil has struck a historic blow against the illegal animal trade. In the country's biggest raid to date, hundreds of exotic animals have been rescued - from colorful toucans and macaws to turtles and monkeys.

In the web of animal traffickers

The operation uncovered a sophisticated network that transported animals from the most remote regions of the country to the cities.

Find out exactly how the animal traffickers work, which animal species are particularly affected and how the rescue of the exotic animals went in the blue News video.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Mexico. Mexican authorities rescue baby turtles from smugglers

MexicoMexican authorities rescue baby turtles from smugglers

Nature. Hundreds of new animal and plant species discovered in Southeast Asia

NatureHundreds of new animal and plant species discovered in Southeast Asia

Illegal trade in body parts. Man in the USA allegedly killed at least 118 eagles

Illegal trade in body partsMan in the USA allegedly killed at least 118 eagles