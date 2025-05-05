An aerial photo taken by a drone shows capsized boats in Qianxi City in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Several people died on Sunday afternoon when a boat capsized in a river in the city of Qianxi in southwest China's Guizhou province. Liu Xu/XinHua/dpa

A storm caused four boats to capsize in Guizhou province. At least nine people died and 70 were injured. 84 passengers fell into the water. The rescue operation lasted well into the night.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least nine people have died in a boat accident in a river in southwest China.

A further 70 people were treated in hospital following the accident in Guizhou province.

None of them are in mortal danger. Show more

At least nine people have died in a boat accident in a river in southwest China. 70 other people were treated in hospital following the accident in Guizhou province, according to Chinese state television. None of them are in mortal danger.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, a sudden storm and heavy rain caused four boats to capsize on Sunday at the popular excursion destination around the Wujiang River. Two of them were carrying passengers.

According to state media, a total of 84 people fell into the water. According to the authorities, four tourists were uninjured and one person was still missing the following day. According to Chinese state television, an initial investigation revealed that the boats were not overloaded.

Almost 500 helpers from the police, fire department and rescue services were involved in the rescue work on site until late into the night. The incident happened during the post-Labor Day holiday on May 1, which is a popular travel time in China.