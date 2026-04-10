Tourist bus crashes on Canary Island - one Briton dead - Gallery The cause of the accident remains unknown for the time being. Image: dpa According to official reports, the accident occurred at around 13:15 (local time, 14:15 CEST) not far from the island's capital San Sebastián de La Gomera. Image: dpa The vehicle belonging to the company "Gomera Tours" left the road in a bend on the GM-2 highway and fell down a slope. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services were deployed to the scene of the accident, including paramedics, the fire department and the Guardia Civil police unit. Image: dpa Tourist bus crashes on Canary Island - one Briton dead - Gallery The cause of the accident remains unknown for the time being. Image: dpa According to official reports, the accident occurred at around 13:15 (local time, 14:15 CEST) not far from the island's capital San Sebastián de La Gomera. Image: dpa The vehicle belonging to the company "Gomera Tours" left the road in a bend on the GM-2 highway and fell down a slope. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services were deployed to the scene of the accident, including paramedics, the fire department and the Guardia Civil police unit. Image: dpa

La Gomera is very popular with tourists. The Canary Island has now been hit by a serious bus accident. No exact details were initially available as to the cause.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A British tourist has died in a bus accident on the Canary Island of La Gomera.

The tourist bus plunged down an embankment on the way to San Sebastián de La Gomera.

The vehicle belonging to the company "Gomera Tours" left the road on a bend. Show more

A British tourist has died in a serious bus accident on the Canary Island of La Gomera, while others were injured, some seriously. The vehicle with a total of 27 tourists from Great Britain and a Spanish driver on board plunged down an embankment, according to the emergency services on the Atlantic island, which belongs to Spain. All occupants were injured in the accident, three of them seriously. These three were taken to hospitals on La Gomera and Tenerife.

According to official reports, the accident occurred at around 1.15 p.m. (local time, 14.15 CEST) not far from the island's capital San Sebastián de La Gomera. The vehicle belonging to the company "Gomera Tours" left the road in a bend on the GM-2 road and plunged down a slope. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Rescue helicopter in action

Hours after the accident, numerous rescue workers were still at the scene, including paramedics, firefighters and the Guardia Civil police unit, as reported by the regional newspaper "Canarias7". A rescue helicopter assisted in the rescue and removal of the injured.

According to media reports, all of the tourists involved had previously spent a few days at a vacation resort in Playa Santiago. They were on their way to San Sebastián de La Gomera to take a ferry to the island of Tenerife, as reported by TV station RTVE and other media. The group consisted of 24 adults and three minors.