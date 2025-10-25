The fire department had to break open a gate to reach the man. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP/dpa

Fatal fall at the Pantheon: A 70-year-old tourist from Japan falls from the surrounding wall of the ancient building in Rome and dies. The police are investigating the exact cause of the fall.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 70-year-old tourist from Japan fell from the Pantheon in Rome on Friday evening and died.

He fell around seven meters into a ditch, apparently when he wanted to take a selfie, according to initial investigations.

Rescue workers were only able to determine the man's death and the authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Show more

A tourist has fallen from the outer wall of the Pantheon in Rome and died in an accident. Late on Friday evening, a 70-year-old Japanese man fell around seven meters into a ditch, according to the authorities. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene of the accident at the ancient structure, but could only determine that the man had died.

The fire department had to break open a gate to reach the man. Despite all efforts, all help came too late for the man from Japan. The authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fall. According to initial indications, the tourist may have been trying to take a selfie when he lost his balance, as reported by the news portal "Roma Today".

The Pantheon is one of the best-preserved buildings of Roman antiquity and is one of the most famous sights in Rome today. The Eastern Roman Emperor Phocas donated the pagan temple to Pope Boniface IV in 609, who then had it consecrated as a church. Most Italian kings and several artists are also buried in the Pantheon.