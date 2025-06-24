The rescue operation is made more difficult by fog and steep terrain. KEYSTONE

A 26-year-old tourist from Brazil had been missing on the Indonesian volcano Mount Rinjani since Saturday. Now she has been located in a gorge with the help of a drone.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins fell into a ravine on the Mount Rinjani volcano on Lombok in Indonesia.

Around 50 rescue workers are deployed with drones, thermal imaging cameras, mountaineering equipment and a helicopter.

Despite the ongoing rescue operation, the hiking route remains open and visitors have been asked to avoid the site. Show more

A Brazilian tourist has been missing in Indonesia since Saturday. 26-year-old Juliana Marins disappeared on Mount Rinjani, a volcano on the island of Lombok that is popular with hikers. The young woman has now been located; she had fallen into a ravine.

"We discovered the victim on Monday morning. We sent a team to the scene but were hampered by the very steep terrain and foggy weather," Muhammad Hariyadi, head of the Mataram search and rescue service in western Lombok, told AFP news agency. "When we spotted her using a drone, she was not moving," he added.

Rescue workers said they had mobilized drones with thermal imaging cameras and also a helicopter. Rescue workers tried to reach her with mountaineering equipment. A total of 50 rescue workers were deployed, the head of the rescue service added.

As the BBC reports, the route is still open because hikers would not disrupt the evacuation process, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. Hikers have been informed and instructed to stay away from the evacuation area.

The Brazilian embassy in Jakarta did not initially respond to AFP's inquiries.

The island of Lombok is a well-known tourist destination for beaches, lush nature and the view from the summit of Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second highest volcano.

