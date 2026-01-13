  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Authorities suspect cardiac arrest Tourist found dead in gondola in Val Cenis

Lea Oetiker

13.1.2026

A 53-year-old tourist has been found dead in a gondola in the French ski resort of Val Cenis. (symbolic image)
A 53-year-old tourist has been found dead in a gondola in the French ski resort of Val Cenis. (symbolic image)
Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A 53-year-old tourist has died during a gondola ride in Val Cenis - apparently from a cardiac arrest.

13.01.2026, 14:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 53-year-old tourist died in the Val Cenis ski resort, presumably from cardiac arrest.
  • Rescuers were unable to revive him.
  • Another skier had a fatal accident in Les Menuires on the same day.
Show more

A 53-year-old tourist has been found dead in a gondola in the French ski resort of Val Cenis. According to the authorities, the man had climbed into the cabin alone and apparently suffered a cardiac arrest during the ride, as several media reported on Monday.

A gondola operator discovered the lifeless body on the afternoon of January 6 and immediately alerted the emergency services. Two slope rescuers tried to resuscitate the man with a defibrillator. Despite all efforts, he could no longer be saved and was pronounced dead on the spot.

On the same day, there was another fatality in the Savoie region: in Les Menuires, a Spanish skier was found lifeless next to a rock in the off-piste area.