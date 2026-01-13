A 53-year-old tourist has been found dead in a gondola in the French ski resort of Val Cenis. (symbolic image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A 53-year-old tourist has died during a gondola ride in Val Cenis - apparently from a cardiac arrest.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 53-year-old tourist died in the Val Cenis ski resort, presumably from cardiac arrest.

Rescuers were unable to revive him.

Another skier had a fatal accident in Les Menuires on the same day. Show more

A 53-year-old tourist has been found dead in a gondola in the French ski resort of Val Cenis. According to the authorities, the man had climbed into the cabin alone and apparently suffered a cardiac arrest during the ride, as several media reported on Monday.

A gondola operator discovered the lifeless body on the afternoon of January 6 and immediately alerted the emergency services. Two slope rescuers tried to resuscitate the man with a defibrillator. Despite all efforts, he could no longer be saved and was pronounced dead on the spot.

On the same day, there was another fatality in the Savoie region: in Les Menuires, a Spanish skier was found lifeless next to a rock in the off-piste area.