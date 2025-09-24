Rainfall caused severe damage in northern Italy. Vigili del Fuoco

After days of searching, the body of a 64-year-old tourist is found in Piedmont - four kilometers from the campsite from which she disappeared.

After days of searching, a missing German tourist has been found dead in northern Italy. According to the fire department, the body of the 64-year-old woman was discovered in flooded terrain around four kilometers away from the campsite from which she had disappeared.

The tourist had been swept away by masses of water on Monday night as she tried to get to safety from a tidal wave. The rainfall caused severe damage in northern Italy.

#Maltempo #Como, prosegue il lavoro dei #vigilidelfuoco per far fronte ai danni causati dalla pioggia di ieri. In corso intervento con mezzi movimento terra per liberare da detriti e fango il sottopasso ferroviario di via Santa Marta [#23settembre 18:00] pic.twitter.com/Manz1pXu0Z — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) September 23, 2025

The woman was traveling with her husband in a caravan in the Piedmont region. At a campsite near the municipality of Spigno Monferrato, they were caught in the floodwaters of a river. As a result of the heavy rain, the car suddenly started to move. The couple tried to flee on foot. According to the fire department, the man was able to get to safety. The woman, however, is said to have slipped and been swept away.

Regional council offers condolences to the family

The search for the missing woman lasted more than 48 hours. The authorities had practically given up hope of finding her alive in the flooded landscape around the River Valla. The regional councillor responsible, Federico Riboldi, expressed his condolences to the family. He said: "She was looking for peace and instead tragically found her death." The fire department did not provide any further details about the couple's origins.