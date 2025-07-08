Due to the heat: a visit to the Acropolis is currently only possible to a limited extent. Socrates Baltagiannis/

In Greece, the third heatwave of the year is pushing temperatures up to 42 degrees.

The Acropolis is currently closed over lunchtime.

The reason is the extreme heat in southern Europe.

Construction sites and farmers are also not allowed outside over lunchtime. Show more

For the first time this year, the Acropolis has now been closed over lunchtime to protect tourists and employees from the blazing sun. According to the Ministry of Culture, the closure will apply from 1pm to 5pm.

The Ministry of Labor has also taken action in view of the high temperatures and has issued a ban on physical work outdoors between 12 noon and 5 pm for regions particularly affected by the heat. This includes work on construction sites or in agriculture.

But the numerous delivery services that deliver food and coffee on motorcycles must also take a break - unless the delivery person has a car with air conditioning. Companies that do not comply with the regulations face fines of up to 2,000 euros per affected employee.

All-clear only on Thursday

Maximum temperatures have been recorded on the Halkidiki peninsula, on Euboea, in central Greece, in the Attica region around Athens and in western Crete. The heatwave is expected to continue until tomorrow, with temperatures dropping to a bearable 30 degrees on Thursday.

Until then, however, the country will continue to dry out and experts are expecting a very high risk of forest fires, especially as there are strong winds in places, meaning that a few sparks can turn into huge fires within minutes.