The plane was completely destroyed on impact.

A small plane carrying foreign tourists has crashed in Kenya. Eleven people were killed - including two Germans and a family from Hungary, according to the authorities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed shortly after take-off in southern Kenya and burned out completely.

According to the airline, two Germans and a Hungarian family are among the eleven fatalities.

The plane was on its way to the famous Maasai Mara nature reserve. Show more

A small plane carrying foreign tourists has crashed on its way to a nature reserve in Kenya. A representative of the regional government in the coastal region of Kwale, Stephen Orinde, told the AP news agency on Tuesday that it was feared that all twelve occupants had died. All the passengers were foreigners.

As the airline Mombasa Air Safari announced in a statement, two Germans are probably among the eleven fatalities. A family of eight from Hungary was also on board. The eleventh victim is the pilot, who was from Kenya.

The plane burst into flames and burned out completely. Eyewitnesses told the AP that they had found body parts burnt beyond recognition at the scene.

The plane crashed on Tuesday morning shortly after take-off around 40 kilometers from the Diani airstrip on the way to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to the Kenyan aviation authority.

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular destination for tourists in the region. Every year, the migration of wildebeest herds from the Serengeti in Tanzania can be seen there.