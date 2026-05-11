A 37-year-old tourist must face the consequences. He deliberately threw a stone at an endangered monk seal. The animal "Lani" is also known on the island of Maui.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On May 5, 2026, a man throws a stone at a swimming monk seal on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

He is now facing a fine and a prison sentence for his actions.

Monk seals are strictly protected because they are threatened with extinction.

There are two species of monk seal: one population lives in seclusion in the Mediterranean, the other in Hawaii. Show more

"Lani" is a monk seal and has been living on the island of Maui in Hawaii for over 20 years. The animal has long been a celebrity - but it is currently in the media spotlight due to a scandal: a man from Seattle recently tried to hit it on the head with a stone.

Eyewitnesses filmed the crime and reported it to the Division of Conservation Resources Enforcement, the law enforcement agency of the Hawaiian Ministry. Now the perpetrator has to deal with the consequences. Watch the video to find out what and why.

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