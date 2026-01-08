The otherwise calm Kanas River suddenly becomes a dangerous torrent of ice. Tourists are surprised while taking photos and flee. A rapid rise in temperature could have been the cause.

Evita Rauber

No time? blue News summarizes for you In China, an ice flow surprised tourists on the Kanas River.

No one was injured and everyone was able to get to safety.

The authorities attribute the incident to the rise in temperatures. Show more

Several tourists were surprised during a photo session in the Chinese mountains on January 5. The winter wonderland quickly turned into a threatening situation: the river behind them and sometimes even below them suddenly turned into a torrent of ice. Out of nowhere, a flood of split ice sheets and water began to flow.

The authorities explain the phenomenon with the recent sharp rise in temperatures. This led to the ice cover breaking up, causing the ice sheets to come loose and start moving. The tourists were surprised by the ice flow. Fortunately, they were all able to get to safety in time. However, the Instagram stories took an unexpected turn.

