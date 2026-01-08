  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Force of nature in China Tourists flee from flash flood with chunks of ice

Evita Rauber

8.1.2026

The otherwise calm Kanas River suddenly becomes a dangerous torrent of ice. Tourists are surprised while taking photos and flee. A rapid rise in temperature could have been the cause.

08.01.2026, 23:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In China, an ice flow surprised tourists on the Kanas River.
  • No one was injured and everyone was able to get to safety.
  • The authorities attribute the incident to the rise in temperatures.
Show more

Several tourists were surprised during a photo session in the Chinese mountains on January 5. The winter wonderland quickly turned into a threatening situation: the river behind them and sometimes even below them suddenly turned into a torrent of ice. Out of nowhere, a flood of split ice sheets and water began to flow.

The authorities explain the phenomenon with the recent sharp rise in temperatures. This led to the ice cover breaking up, causing the ice sheets to come loose and start moving. The tourists were surprised by the ice flow. Fortunately, they were all able to get to safety in time. However, the Instagram stories took an unexpected turn.

More videos from the resort

More on the topic

Contaminated River Spöl. National park relocates 12,000 fish

Contaminated River SpölNational park relocates 12,000 fish

Swiss researchers sound the alarm. Glacier retreat is a

Swiss researchers sound the alarmGlacier retreat is a "question of survival" for humanity