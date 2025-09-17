A drone flying over the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw caused a stir. Bild: Radek Kucharski

A 21-year-old Ukrainian and a 17-year-old Belarusian woman flew a drone over the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw. According to initial findings, it was a "tourist flight" - but state security is still investigating.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A drone flew over the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on Monday evening.

A 21-year-old Ukrainian man and a 17-year-old Belarusian woman were arrested.

The Ukrainian faces up to five years in prison for violating aviation law. Show more

In Poland's capital Warsaw, a drone flight over the Belvedere Palace caused a stir. Head of government Donald Tusk announced on X on Monday evening that state security had neutralized a drone that had been spotted over the grounds of the presidential palace and other government buildings. Two suspects had been arrested.

Initially, the authorities suspected that it was another Russian drone attack. Last week, Polish air defenses shot down 19 Russian drones. However, the new incident is apparently not a Kremlin provocation, as has now been revealed.

As a spokesperson for the Coordinator for Special Services explained on Tuesday, the detainees were a 21-year-old Ukrainian and a 17-year-old Belarusian. Both are legally resident in Poland. According to information from the "Onet" portal, the Ukrainian has been living in the country for eight years, while the young woman only entered the country a few days ago.

Apparently a normal tourist flight

"Everything indicates that it was a normal tourist flight," a source told Onet. This means that it was an amateur drone and not a spy drone. Nevertheless, both are still being held in a Warsaw police station. The suspicion that they could be spies has not been confirmed.

The drone was seized as evidence. The authorities want to evaluate whether image or video material was recorded. The next steps will depend on this.

According to "Onet", the 21-year-old is facing charges under Article 212 of the Polish Aviation Act. This provides for penalties of up to five years in prison for violations of flight bans in safety zones. In cases of negligence, the sentence could also be reduced to one year or commuted to a fine.