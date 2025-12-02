  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Luxury meal ends in firefighting operation Tourists get stuck in the air during sky dining

Nicole Agostini

2.12.2025

An exclusive dinner at a height of 36 meters was supposed to be an unforgettable experience for tourists in Munnar, India - and it was. After dessert, the crane went on strike.

02.12.2025, 09:57

02.12.2025, 11:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A new sky dining experience has opened in Munnar, India, where guests can dine at lofty heights.
  • Shortly after the opening, a technical fault occurred, which necessitated a firefighting operation.
  • No one was injured.
Show more

Tourists immediately took advantage of the new sky dining offer in the Indian city of Munnar. But what began as a floating gourmet experience ended with a fire department intervention after dessert. The tourists were stuck up in the air for 90 minutes.

Watch the video to see the spectacular rescue operation.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Expensive vignette trick. German tourist receives unwelcome mail from Switzerland

Expensive vignette trickGerman tourist receives unwelcome mail from Switzerland

Eight places you should avoid in 2026. Renowned travel guide puts Swiss dream destination on blacklist

Eight places you should avoid in 2026Renowned travel guide puts Swiss dream destination on blacklist

"Great luck" in South Tyrol5 young people in sneakers rescued in the high mountains