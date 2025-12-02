An exclusive dinner at a height of 36 meters was supposed to be an unforgettable experience for tourists in Munnar, India - and it was. After dessert, the crane went on strike.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new sky dining experience has opened in Munnar, India, where guests can dine at lofty heights.

Shortly after the opening, a technical fault occurred, which necessitated a firefighting operation.

No one was injured. Show more

Tourists immediately took advantage of the new sky dining offer in the Indian city of Munnar. But what began as a floating gourmet experience ended with a fire department intervention after dessert. The tourists were stuck up in the air for 90 minutes.

Watch the video to see the spectacular rescue operation.

