The annual vacation ritual escalates at a hotel in Torrevieja, Spain: guests line up two hours before opening time to reserve a deckchair with a towel - and run as if it were a competition when the doors open.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a hotel in Torrevieja, guests secure a spot by the pool hours before the doors open.

The race for sun loungers is reminiscent of a pack of predators on the prowl.

A video shows dozens of holidaymakers rushing into the pool area at the same time. Show more

Some tourists fight to get a sun lounger on a popular Italian vacation beach, others get up at night to reserve the empty sun lounger with their towel in the hotel swimming pool. This is how some people organize their vacations.

In a hotel in the Spanish coastal town of Torrevieja, every morning is a state of emergency. Before the sun has even risen, the first holidaymakers are already queuing in front of the closed pool area in the hope of securing one of the coveted sun loungers.

As a video shows, the tension increases the closer the opening gets. Just in time for the opening, guests rush in, bath towels in hand, and quickly occupy the loungers. The best places are taken within seconds.

