Pope Leo XIV (center) steals Donald Trump's (left) thunder - and Seth Meyers talks about it. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Donald Trump knows a thing or two about staging, but his presentation of a trade deal with the UK shows above all that the US president is desperate for a success story, believes Seth Meyers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump was celebrating the signing of a trade deal with the UK when the new pope from Chicago stole the show, says Seth Meyers.

His "Closer Look" dissects Trump's bizarre press conference, during which he spoke to Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the phone.

According to experts, the agreement with London is not very concrete and relatively meaningless.

Nevertheless, Trump was desperate to present a deal, says Meyers - and traces Trump's customs chaos. Show more

Donald Trump set the template himself. On 6 May, the US president oracles that he will soon announce something "very important" that is "really, really positive". "One of the most important announcements that has been made in years on a particular subject" is imminent.

Two days later, Trump lets the cat out of the bag.

It's about a new trade agreement with the UK.

A lot of drama for little material - and then the Vatican steals the stage from the New Yorker: "I really enjoy the fact that the Pope - and fellow Americans - stole the show from Trump's announcement on the stupid trade agreement," grins Seth Meyers.

"We're making our own popes now"

"You know Trump is going to try to claim credit for this," the protagonist of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" suspects, mimicking the president: "The tariffs are working. We're making our own popes now, right here in America."

Leo XIV is in the spotlight - but the White House is all about the trade agreement, Meyers knows: "During the press conference, Trump makes the bizarre decision to put Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on speakerphone while Trump just sat there nodding."

Trump on the phone with Starmer: "At least show the phone in close-up," demands Meyers. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The following clip from minute 2:19 condenses the apparently lengthy phone call into one minute: "This is the most boring television I've ever seen," Meyers blasphemes. "We're watching a 78-year-old man on the speaker phone talking to a 62-year-old British man about World War II."

"Just put the f****** phone down!"

The 51-year-old asks: "Remember when you were a kid, had no coins and went to the arcade to watch someone play Donkey Kong?" Laughter from the audience. "It's like watching that kid," Meyers delivers the punchline.

Realization: If you're watching the kid watching the other kid play, you're bored. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

It would have been more exciting to watch Trump call a helpline, says the presenter. "But it got even worse when they tried to end the call, which for some reason also took forever." The clip starts at minute 4:37: There's a lot of fluffing and blathering:

"Just put the f****** phone down! Did you two have something last summer at summer camp?" Meyers moans, imitating teenagers: "'You hang up first. 'No, you hang up first. 'Let's both hang up at the same time. 'Okay.' 'Ready?' 'One, two, three...' You should hang up, right?!"

"That depends"

A clip of CNN's Breaking News report follows, in which anchor Wolf Blitzer asks the Washington correspondent how significant the deal with London is? "That depends on what you mean by the word significant," replies Kristen Holmes.

Who hangs up first? Meyers mimes the teen in love. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"That's a hard no," Meyers clarifies. "It's not significant. When someone says 'Depends on what you mean,' the answer is never yes." CNN's Holmes elaborates that the agreement is limited in scope and refers primarily to future commitments.

"So that's what's going on here," Meyers analyzes: "Trump was just desperate to announce a deal - even a meaningless one. That's why he let us all watch the ten-minute drama on the phone loudspeaker."

"Sean Connery was a friend of mine"

And when it came to details, Trump focused on things that had little to do with everyday life in America - as can be seen in the clip from minute 7:47: the president explains that he wants to reduce tariffs for Rolls-Royce from 25 to 10 percent. "Because Rolls-Royces are not built here," says Trump. "In fact, I've had a lot of them."

Doesn't Trump want to buy a Rolls-Royce? Laughter in the White House. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The other British export hit to receive customs clemency is the 007 films: "James Bond has nothing to worry about," the Republican promises. "And you know, Sean Connery was a friend of mine." The Bond actor helped him build his hotel in Scotland.

Why the fuss? Meyers recalls the introduction of the tariffs: even Republicans don't know whether the aim is to bring production back to the USA or whether the tariffs are a bargaining chip. This is substantiated in the clip from minute 10:25, where Trump says: "It can be both."

New tones

And didn't Trump just brag that the whole world was calling him to beg for negotiations? "You have to kiss my a****," Trump intones in a clip from April 8. "90 deals in 90 days," promised Trump adviser Peter Navarro five days later. And on April 25, Trump even wants to have made 200 deals. "100 percent". He does not reveal with whom.

Trump on April 8: "They're dying to make a deal. Please, please, make a deal." YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"There aren't even 200 countries on the planet," the late-night host exclaims. "The numbers have changed, as has the terminology. Suddenly it wasn't really deals anymore."

In the clip from minute 12:51 onwards, Republicans now talk about "concepts of agreements", "sub-agreements", "drafts", "outlines of agreements", "agreements in principle" and "declarations of intent". "It's all in Trump's book: The Art of the Memorandum of Understanding," quips Meyers. His book is actually called The Art of the Deal.

There is no coherent economic policy, he says, Trump has messed up the global markets and is punishing consumers in the US for no reason. "And now he is desperately trying to save face with a largely meaningless agreement with the UK, which only helps if you like luxury cars," Meyers concludes.