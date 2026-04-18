Mysterious oil bets raise suspicions of targeted insider trading. Symbolbild: Arne Dedert/dpa

Just 20 minutes before the Strait of Hormuz was opened by Iran, traders bet huge sums on falling oil prices - and were right. Now the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before the Strait of Hormuz was opened by Iran on Friday, unknown traders placed bets on falling oil prices.

In just one minute, the traders invest over 760 million dollars.

In recent weeks, there have already been several conspicuous oil bets in connection with the events in the Iran war. Show more

Quite surprisingly, Iran announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (April 17). Just a few minutes earlier, traders placed bets worth 760 million dollars on falling oil prices. It is by far the biggest single move of the day.

Heute um 14:24 Uhr deutscher Zeit haben unbekannte Trader in einer einzigen Minute 760 Millionen Dollar gegen den Ölpreis gesetzt.



21 Minuten später twittert Irans Außenminister, dass die Straße von Hormuz wieder offen ist.



Brent stürzt um bis zu 11 Prozent ab.



Das ist die… pic.twitter.com/BlznTI7mCT — Furkan Yildirim (@FurkanCCTV) April 17, 2026

As the news agency Reuters reports, investors sold 7,990 so-called Brent futures worth around 760 million US dollars between 2.24 p.m. and 2.25 p.m. Central European Time. These are futures contracts in which buyers and sellers agree on a future oil price. In this case, traders were betting on falling oil prices.

Oil bets shortly before Iran price change

Just a few minutes later, at 12.45 pm, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz was fully open to all merchant ships for the remaining duration of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the lifting of the blockade of the important trade route by Iran. On his online platform Truth Social, Trump posted in capital letters: "Thank you very much".

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟵:𝟬𝟲 A𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟭𝟳.𝟮𝟲



IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 17, 2026

The announcement caused the price of crude oil to fall by up to 11% in the minutes that followed. The price of North Sea Brent crude fell to 88.73 dollars per barrel. Similarly, the price of a barrel of US WTI crude fell to 84.44 dollars. Heating oil (by around ten percent) and petrol (by around five percent) also fell.

The conspicuous bets are now being targeted by the US stock exchange supervisory authority CFTC. The largest commodity exchanges CME and ICE are to provide detailed trading data, reports "ntv".

Repeated suspicious insider trading

In recent weeks, there have already been several suspicious bets on the oil market. For example, bets on falling energy prices and rising stock market prices were placed before US President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent peace in Iran on March 22.

Even before Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran on April 7, at least 50 accounts placed their first bets on precisely this event at Polymarket. Before the capture of Nicolas Maduro on January 3, there had also been corresponding bets on Polymarket. At that time, the wallets were new customers who placed conspicuously well-placed bets.