  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Suspicious oil bets Traders bet on falling prices shortly before Hormuz opens

Philipp Fischer

18.4.2026

Mysterious oil bets raise suspicions of targeted insider trading.
Mysterious oil bets raise suspicions of targeted insider trading.
Symbolbild: Arne Dedert/dpa

Just 20 minutes before the Strait of Hormuz was opened by Iran, traders bet huge sums on falling oil prices - and were right. Now the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating.

18.04.2026, 19:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shortly before the Strait of Hormuz was opened by Iran on Friday, unknown traders placed bets on falling oil prices.
  • In just one minute, the traders invest over 760 million dollars.
  • In recent weeks, there have already been several conspicuous oil bets in connection with the events in the Iran war.
Show more

Quite surprisingly, Iran announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (April 17). Just a few minutes earlier, traders placed bets worth 760 million dollars on falling oil prices. It is by far the biggest single move of the day.

As the news agency Reuters reports, investors sold 7,990 so-called Brent futures worth around 760 million US dollars between 2.24 p.m. and 2.25 p.m. Central European Time. These are futures contracts in which buyers and sellers agree on a future oil price. In this case, traders were betting on falling oil prices.

Oil bets shortly before Iran price change

Just a few minutes later, at 12.45 pm, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz was fully open to all merchant ships for the remaining duration of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the lifting of the blockade of the important trade route by Iran. On his online platform Truth Social, Trump posted in capital letters: "Thank you very much".

The announcement caused the price of crude oil to fall by up to 11% in the minutes that followed. The price of North Sea Brent crude fell to 88.73 dollars per barrel. Similarly, the price of a barrel of US WTI crude fell to 84.44 dollars. Heating oil (by around ten percent) and petrol (by around five percent) also fell.

The conspicuous bets are now being targeted by the US stock exchange supervisory authority CFTC. The largest commodity exchanges CME and ICE are to provide detailed trading data, reports "ntv".

Repeated suspicious insider trading

In recent weeks, there have already been several suspicious bets on the oil market. For example, bets on falling energy prices and rising stock market prices were placed before US President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent peace in Iran on March 22.

Even before Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran on April 7, at least 50 accounts placed their first bets on precisely this event at Polymarket. Before the capture of Nicolas Maduro on January 3, there had also been corresponding bets on Polymarket. At that time, the wallets were new customers who placed conspicuously well-placed bets.

More on the topic

Rain of dollars at Polymarket. Suspicious bets again, shortly before Trump announces ceasefire

Rain of dollars at PolymarketSuspicious bets again, shortly before Trump announces ceasefire

Tens of thousands of dollars on peace. Conspicuous bets surrounding Trump's Iran decision raise questions

Tens of thousands of dollars on peaceConspicuous bets surrounding Trump's Iran decision raise questions

Iran war triggers panic. Chaos on the stock markets - what experts advise you to do now

Iran war triggers panicChaos on the stock markets - what experts advise you to do now