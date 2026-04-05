A handyman with a disability from Boynton Beach, Florida, has sued the city. (symbolic image) sda

In Boynton Beach, a parking ban is causing discussion: A handyman with a disability is expected to pay because he parks his work van at home and is now taking the city to court.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A handyman with a disability from Boynton Beach, Florida, has sued the city after he was fined 345 dollars for parking his work van in his own driveway.

Authorities see this as a violation of a municipal ordinance designed to ban large vehicles from residential areas.

Ramnarace, who is physically disabled, believes the regulation is unfair as he has used the car for decades for his work and is dependent on it. Show more

A handyman from Boynton Beach, Florida, has sued the city council after being fined for his van. The 63-year-old Bali Ramnarace, who is physically impaired, was fined 345 US dollars for parking his van in his own driveway. According to the authorities, this violates the municipal bylaws. For every additional month the vehicle is parked there, he faces an additional 75 dollars in fines.

Ramnarace uses the car for his work and explains that he has parked it on the same property for around 45 years. Removing the vehicle would make it much more difficult for him to carry out his job. "This is how I make my living," he told local station WPTV.

The city refers to its Chapter 14, Section 14-3 ordinance, which restricts the parking of larger vehicles in residential neighborhoods to preserve the "value and character of properties." In addition to trucks, tractors, buses and other commercial vehicles are also affected. Ramnarace said his vehicle met all technical limits and was significantly smaller and lighter than the models that are usually banned.

In February, Boynton Beach revised its parking regulations and introduced additional restrictions. Since then, parking in residential areas has only been permitted in driveways or at approved events. This led to criticism among residents. Many complain that there are no practicable alternatives to parking for them.

The city rejects the accusation that it is all about revenue. The regulation is primarily intended to serve public safety, explained Bonafair, the responsible director of the safety authority.