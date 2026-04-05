A handyman from Boynton Beach, Florida, has sued the city council after being fined for his van. The 63-year-old Bali Ramnarace, who is physically impaired, was fined 345 US dollars for parking his van in his own driveway. According to the authorities, this violates the municipal bylaws. For every additional month the vehicle is parked there, he faces an additional 75 dollars in fines.
Ramnarace uses the car for his work and explains that he has parked it on the same property for around 45 years. Removing the vehicle would make it much more difficult for him to carry out his job. "This is how I make my living," he told local station WPTV.
The city refers to its Chapter 14, Section 14-3 ordinance, which restricts the parking of larger vehicles in residential neighborhoods to preserve the "value and character of properties." In addition to trucks, tractors, buses and other commercial vehicles are also affected. Ramnarace said his vehicle met all technical limits and was significantly smaller and lighter than the models that are usually banned.
In February, Boynton Beach revised its parking regulations and introduced additional restrictions. Since then, parking in residential areas has only been permitted in driveways or at approved events. This led to criticism among residents. Many complain that there are no practicable alternatives to parking for them.
The city rejects the accusation that it is all about revenue. The regulation is primarily intended to serve public safety, explained Bonafair, the responsible director of the safety authority.