11.35 a.m.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from State Security talks about the threat posed by Islamists. They receive their instructions from abroad: "Covert communication plays an important role."

International networking is "essential" in his area, says Haijawi-Pirchner. The tip-off initially referred to an individual perpetrator. His agency then came across a network: A third person had been questioned in this context.

"Concerts like this fit the profile of Islamist attacks", the statement continues. The 19-year-old had made his views public on the internet and downloaded instructions on how to build bombs. "The accused was questioned and made a comprehensive confession."

In addition to explosives, the perpetrator had also considered attacking with cutting and stabbing weapons. Hydrogen peroxide and other materials for explosives had been seized. "Substances similar to anabolic steroids" were also confiscated.