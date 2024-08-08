  1. Residential Customers
Attack on Swift concert foiled "Tragedy could be prevented" +++ 19-year-old wanted to "kill outside the stadium"

Philipp Dahm

8.8.2024

At least two suspected Islamist perpetrators wanted to kill as many people as possible at Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna: a "tragedy" could just about be prevented, according to the authorities.

8.8.2024

This is what is known so far:

  • 19-year-old Austrian "Mohammed", whose parents come from North Macedonia, was arrested in Ternitz (A).
  • During the arrest of the IS supporter, the police found technical equipment and chemicals that "Mo" is said to have stolen from his former employer.
  • In this context, a 17-year-old Austrian was arrested yesterday.
  • The US secret service warned the Viennese authorities about the planned attack.
  • It was not the police but the organizer who cancelled the three Swift concerts in Vienna.
Terror threat. Threat

Terror threatThreat "very serious" - Vienna Taylor Swift concerts canceled

Austrian police have arrested at least two people who were allegedly planning an attack on Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 11.54 a.m.

    End of the press conference

    Thank you - as always - for your attention.

  • 11.48 a.m.

    Stadium searched for booby traps

    The Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna is currently being searched, says Haijawi-Pirchner, referring to the 17-year-old who could have gotten into the stadium through his work. Nothing has been found so far.

  • 11.45 a.m.

    19-year-old wanted to "kill outside the stadium"

    The 19-year-old did not have a ticket for the concert, but wanted to "kill outside the stadium", according to Haijawi-Pirchner. There was no information that other concerts were at risk. The 19-year-old's parents had been abroad for several days.

  • 11.43 a.m.

    Start of the question and answer session

    There has been contact between the state security, the police and the concert organizer, it is said after the start of the question and answer session for journalists: A cancellation of the concerts has not been forced.

  • 11.38 a.m.

    17-year-old was employed by concert service company

    The second person arrested, a 17-year-old, is Austrian with Turkish and Croatian roots. He had just been employed by a company that was to provide services at the concert. The 17-year-old was known to the state security. A 15-year-old Austrian with Turkish roots had been questioned and had incriminated the 19-year-old. Investigations are continuing.

  • 11.35 a.m.

    Slashing and stabbing weapons were at the ready

    Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from State Security talks about the threat posed by Islamists. They receive their instructions from abroad: "Covert communication plays an important role."

    International networking is "essential" in his area, says Haijawi-Pirchner. The tip-off initially referred to an individual perpetrator. His agency then came across a network: A third person had been questioned in this context.

    "Concerts like this fit the profile of Islamist attacks", the statement continues. The 19-year-old had made his views public on the internet and downloaded instructions on how to build bombs. "The accused was questioned and made a comprehensive confession."

    In addition to explosives, the perpetrator had also considered attacking with cutting and stabbing weapons. Hydrogen peroxide and other materials for explosives had been seized. "Substances similar to anabolic steroids" were also confiscated.

  • 11.30 a.m.

    Main perpetrator confesses - no other fugitives

    The Director General for Public Security continues: Franz Ruf reports that the 19-year-old had recently quit his job with the announcement that he had "big plans".

    The second, 17-year-old alleged perpetrator had broken up with his girlfriend in Vienna shortly before his arrest. Both had apparently changed.

    The police had discovered explosive equipment and chemicals: the explosives had also been manufactured. The 19-year-old had confessed. The news that other people were being sought was false.

  • 11.26 a.m.

    Austria cannot monitor messenger services

    "Our state security works", says Karner, praising the authorities. There is also "international networking". The Interior Minister also thanked the intelligence service for its "excellent work". He confirms that there was a warning from abroad.

    "We are dependent on this information from abroad because we don't have the resources ourselves as Austrian state security." Specifically, his people are apparently unable to monitor certain messenger services.

  • 11.22 a.m.

    "A tragedy could be prevented"

    The terror alert level has been raised to the second-highest level, says Karner. He recalls the Islamist attacks in Paris in 2018 and the recent terrorist attacks in Moscow, as well as the events in Southport in the UK. "A tragedy was prevented," he says, referring to the incidents in Vienna and Ternitz.

  • 11.20 a.m.

    Let's go

    Interior Minister Gerhard Karner says "the situation was serious" and "the situation remains serious". The tense situation is influenced by the situation in the Middle East and the threat applies to "all of Europe".

  • 10.50 a.m.

    Authorities provide information from 11.15 a.m.

    blue News accompanies the media conference live here in the ticker.

    • Show more