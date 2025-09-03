The Gloria funicular is world-famous. Wikimedia Commons

The Elevador da Glória is one of Lisbon's best-known means of transportation. It has connected the city center with the Bairro Alto since 1885 - today it is both part of the public transport network and a protected cultural heritage site.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Glória funicular was opened in 1885 and climbs almost 50 meters.

After being powered by water and steam, it has been operated electrically since 1915.

Today, the funicular is considered a national monument and is integrated into the city's public transport system. Show more

According to media reports, at least 15 people were killed in the derailment of the Glória funicular in Lisbon on Wednesday evening. As the news channel "SIC Notícias" and other Portuguese media reported, citing the emergency services, the accident occurred in the center of the capital for reasons as yet unexplained.

The Glória funicular has been part of Lisbon's cityscape for more than 130 years. It connects the Praça dos Restauradores on the edge of the city center with the São Pedro de Alcântara viewpoint in the Bairro Alto. Over a length of 275 meters, it climbs almost 50 meters - a section that would be difficult to manage on foot.

The railroad was opened on October 24, 1885 and initially operated with a water ballast system in which the upper carriage was filled with water and pulled the lower one upwards. This was followed shortly afterwards by steam-powered operation, before the switch to electric power was made in 1914/15. Since then, the Elevador da Glória has been continuously modernized and used in daily operations.

Railroad is now part of the regular public transport network

Today, the train is part of the Carris transport company network and is used as a regular public transport connection. Thousands of people use it every day - residents and tourists alike. In addition to its function as a means of transportation, the Glória also has historical value: it has been a protected national monument since 1997.

Together with the city's two other historic funiculars - Lavra and Bica - it documents a piece of Portugal's transport history. Above all, however, it still fulfills its practical purpose today: a reliable connection on one of the steepest sections of Lisbon's city centre.