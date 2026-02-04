A Deutsche Bahn employee was fatally injured during a ticket inspection. (symbolic image) dpa

A train attendant was fatally injured during a ticket inspection on a regional express train in Rhineland-Palatinate. The man was initially resuscitated after the attack, but later succumbed to his injuries. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested.

DPA dpa

After an attack on a train attendant during a ticket inspection in Rhineland-Palatinate, the railroad employee died. This was announced by Deutsche Bahn on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 36-year-old train attendant wanted to check a 26-year-old passenger on a regional express train on Monday evening. As the passenger was unable to produce a valid ticket, he was asked to leave the train. According to the police, this led to an attack on the train employee.

The train attendant had to be resuscitated at the scene. Passengers provided first aid and alerted the emergency services. The man was then taken to hospital, where he later died of his serious injuries.

The exact circumstances of the attack are currently under investigation. The police and public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details on request.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested by the Saarland state police and the federal police. The investigation is ongoing.