In a suburb of Chicago, an 80-year-old woman stops in her car at a railroad crossing. The train comes and hurls the vehicle away. The senior citizen only suffered minor injuries.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Hinsdale, Illinois, a car was struck by a train while it was on a railroad crossing.

The elderly female driver survived the accident with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A surveillance video could shed light on the course of the accident. Show more

In Hinsdale in the US state of Illinois, a delicate incident occurred at a level crossing: a train hit a car that was on the tracks. An elderly woman was at the wheel. She was lucky and escaped with minor injuries, according to the local police.

Rescue workers took the woman to hospital for a check-up. The police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. A closer look at the surveillance video could provide a clue.

