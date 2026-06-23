Train service is currently suspended throughout Germany. A malfunction in the train radio system is causing massive problems.

Technical Malfunction Train service suspended throughout Germany – no end in sight at this time

No time? blue News summarizes for you A technical malfunction in the train radio system is currently bringing all train service in Germany to a standstill.

Trains on all routes are affected; travelers should not attempt to travel by train within Germany.

It is currently unclear when the problem will be resolved.

Deutsche Bahn is apparently experiencing a major technical malfunction. As reported by “Metronom” on Tuesday evening, there is a widespread problem with the train radio system that is disrupting rail traffic throughout Germany. Service is currently completely suspended.

Passengers are asked not to travel by train at this time and to postpone any planned trips to a later date. Those already traveling in Germany should use alternative modes of transportation, such as local bus services or private carpooling, the report adds.

It is still unclear when the train radio disruption will be resolved. “Metronom” does not expect, “as things stand,” a stable and orderly resumption of train service on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn has also commented on the problem. It refers to a nationwide IT disruption “affecting internal communication channels.” Further information is to follow.