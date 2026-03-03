A private jet on the move. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Air traffic from the Persian Gulf region has largely come to a standstill due to the war. Tens of thousands are stuck there. But there are a few ways out. But you have to be able to afford them.

DPA dpa

Tens of thousands of air passengers are stranded in the Middle East because of the war in Iran.

Wealthy travelers are paying almost any price for a charter flight.

For flights from the Gulf region to Europe, prices would now be between 150,000 and 200,000 euros (approx. 136,000 francs to 182,000 francs). Show more

While tens of thousands of passengers are stuck in the Middle East because of the war in Iran, wealthy travelers are paying enormous sums to be able to leave the region quickly. The demand for charter flights is huge. Some pay up to 200,000 euros. "The demand is huge," says Altay Kula, CEO of the France-based private jet broker JET-VIP. "We can't provide enough aircraft to meet the demand."

As the major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have been closed for the time being since the conflict began last weekend, stranded passengers are trying to reach airports that are safe from Iranian drone and missile attacks by land. It is a four-hour drive from Dubai to Muscat in Oman and ten hours to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. There, travelers use one of the few available commercial flights or take a charter flight.

Operators demand risk premiums

But this has become expensive. Normally, a charter flight with a private jet, which can take up to 16 passengers, from Riyadh to Porto in Portugal costs around 100,000 euros. But these days, prices have doubled, says Kula. The price increase is due to the fact that there are only a few aircraft, many of which have to fly to the region first. Added to this is the operators' risk assessment. "This is therefore not speculative pricing," assures Kula.

The head of one such operator, Ameerh Naran, of Vimana Private Jets, says prices can vary depending on the departure point, aircraft type and route restrictions. For flights from the Gulf region to Europe, prices are now between 150,000 and 200,000 euros. His customers included business people, families, entrepreneurs and remote workers based in the region.

Hours of waiting at the border

In order to reach the still functioning airports in Riyadh or Muscat, some travelers hire private security companies to coordinate transport in vehicles - from normal cars to coaches. The cost of this would be several thousand euros, says Ian McCaul, Planning Director of the British security company Alma Risk. In addition, the waiting time at the border crossings to Oman could take up to four hours. Most of the people waiting there are stranded travelers. His company has organized trips for more than 200 people in the past few days and advised several others.

The business could continue to boom for some time. Experts from the security and health service provider International SOS assume that the fighting will continue to affect the transport and energy infrastructure for weeks to come.