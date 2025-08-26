You can't just cut down trees. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

A homeowner in Wales has been sentenced to pay a huge fine because she had a protected tree felled more than ten years ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman in South Wales felled a hundred-year-old lime tree without permission.

The infringement was only discovered years later - now a judgment has followed.

Heavy penalties are also possible for protected trees in Switzerland. Show more

Claire R., a homeowner in South Wales, had an old lime tree felled in her garden in the early 2010s. As Wales Online reports, this happened after several grass fires in the backyard of the estate - the woman feared the tree could pose a danger. A new tree was even planted in its place.

For more than ten years, the action seemed to have no consequences. It was only when an ecologist discovered the remains of the felled tree that the case came to light. Newport City Council then brought charges: felling a protected tree without express permission is a criminal offense in the UK - even if the tree is on private land.

A court has now sentenced the woman to a fine of 116,000 pounds, the equivalent of around 128,600 francs. The background to this is a local ordinance that prohibits the felling, pruning or damaging of protected trees.

Also punishable in Switzerland

The legal situation in Switzerland is also clear: trees may only be felled if no municipal or cantonal tree protection ordinance applies. Many cities and municipalities require a permit for older or certain types of trees.

In addition, the Federal Nature and Cultural Heritage Protection Act prohibits interventions if trees are home to protected animal species - for example during the bird breeding season. Anyone who does not comply with this law risks fines, some of which can run into five figures.