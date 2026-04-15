A trial is now to take place in the Fabian case. Philip Dulian/dpa

The court has admitted the charges in the case of eight-year-old Fabian, who was killed: The trial against his father's ex-partner will begin at the end of April.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rostock Regional Court has admitted the murder charge against Gina H., the trial for the death of eight-year-old Fabian begins on April 28 under high security precautions.

The public prosecutor's office accuses her of insidiously abducting the child under a pretext, killing him with stab wounds and burning the body.

The trial is scheduled to last 17 days with over 60 witnesses, accompanied by great public interest. Show more

There is movement in the justice system in the case of the murdered eight-year-old Fabian: the Rostock district court has admitted the murder charge against his father's former partner, Gina H. (now 30), for trial. The trial is scheduled to begin on April 28 - accompanied by tightened security measures, as various German media report.

"With the charges now admitted by the Rostock public prosecutor's office, the defendant is accused of killing eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow on October 10, 2025 in a dastardly manner and for otherwise base motives," explained a court spokeswoman.

She is said to have killed him with a knife

According to the public prosecutor's office, Gina H. allegedly drove to the boy's home in an orange pick-up truck on the morning of October 10. There she "lured Fabian out of the house under a pretext". She then allegedly took him to Klein Upahl and led him to a remote pond. Investigators assume that she took the child's life there by stabbing him six times in the upper body. The crime is said to have been planned and carried out by her alone. "In order to remove the traces of the crime, she is said to have later set fire to the corpse using an accelerant", according to the public prosecutor's office.

The trial before the jury chamber is currently scheduled for 17 trial days, which will extend into July. Due to the high level of public interest, the court has issued special rules: There is a strict ban on cell phones in the courtroom, and four constables are on duty to ensure security and order - significantly more than usual. Access is also restricted and only small bags are allowed.

The list of witnesses is long: more than 60 people are due to testify in court, including the parents of the boy who was killed. The indictment, which summarizes the accusations against Gina H., comprises a total of 63 pages.