Mara Flávia Araújo dies during the Ironman in Texas. Instagram / Maraflavia

A tragic incident occurs at the Ironman Texas: a 38-year-old triathlete disappears into the water during the swimming discipline. She is found dead hours later.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old triathlete has died during the swimming discipline at Ironman Texas.

The athlete disappeared in Lake Woodlands and was later recovered lifeless.

The exact cause of death is unclear, but indications point to health problems. Show more

These are tragic scenes that took place at the Ironman Texas near Houston. The Brazilian Mara Flávia Araújo starts the swimming discipline early in the morning - but she never makes it to the finish line.

The first discipline of the race is a 3.9-kilometre swim through Lake Woodlands. During the race, the 38-year-old suddenly disappears into the water. Emergency services raise the alarm after a participant goes missing.

According to local media, the fire department immediately began a search. The conditions are difficult, the water is murky and visibility is poor.

Only with the help of technical equipment do the rescuers discover the athlete several hours later, around three meters below the surface. She is rescued at around 9.30 am. However, all help comes too late for the 38-year-old.

Cause still unclear

It is still unclear why the experienced triathlete went under in the water. The authorities have started an investigation.

The water temperature was around 23 degrees and therefore within the usual range for such a competition. However, indications from those close to Araújo suggest that she may have been in poor health before the race.

Death of Brazilian at Ironman Texas: Organizers deeply saddened

According to the report, an acquaintance said that she had been advised not to compete. However, she insisted that she was fine.

The organizers of Ironman Texas are shocked by the incident. They are "deeply saddened" by the death of the participant and express their condolences to the family.

Relatives also confirmed the death of the athlete. Araújo had only taken up triathlon a few years ago after overcoming health challenges.