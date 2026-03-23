Serious accident at LaGuardia Airport in New York: a regional airplane collided with a fire truck on the runway. Two crew members die and several people are injured. The airport remains closed for hours.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An Air Canada flight collides with a fire truck on the runway in New York.

The pilot and co-pilot are killed and several people are injured.

LaGuardia Airport is closed and air traffic is severely disrupted. Show more

Shortly before midnight local time, a serious accident occurs on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport.

An Air Canada Express regional flight on its way from Montreal to New York collides with an airport fire engine on the runway. The CRJ-900 aircraft was already on the ground at the time and on its way to the parking position.

This photo shows a close-up of the aircraft at LaGuardia Airport. X

The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation for Air Canada, was en route from Montreal and was on runway 4 at around 11:40 p.m. local time when it collided with the vehicle on its approach to the gate.

Two crew members - the pilot and the co-pilot - died in the collision.

Other people were injured, including emergency personnel who were in the fire engine. The severity of the injuries suffered by the other victims has not yet been conclusively determined. According to media reports, over 100 people are said to have been injured.

Airport completely paralyzed

According to media reports, poor weather conditions prevailed at the time of the accident. The flight tracking website "Flightradar24" showed that the aircraft was reportedly traveling at around 39 km/h shortly before the collision - however, this information has not yet been confirmed.

Recordings from the flight radio provide an insight into the final moments before the collision.

An air traffic controller initially gives the aircraft permission to cross the runway. Seconds later, an urgent warning to stop immediately follows - too late. Shortly afterwards, the collision is confirmed.

Immediately after the accident, the authorities stop all flight operations. LaGuardia Airport is temporarily closed and numerous flights are canceled or rerouted. The closure is expected to last well into Monday.