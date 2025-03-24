Rescue workers at the scene of the accident. KEYSTONE

A truck breaks through the central crash barrier on the A93 near Maxhütte-Haidhof in Germany and crashes head-on into oncoming traffic - two people die and several are seriously injured.

Sven Ziegler

Two people were killed in a tragic traffic accident on the A93 highway in the Schwandorf district on Monday morning. According to the information available so far, a lorry broke through the central crash barrier in the direction of Hof at around 7.10 a.m. for reasons as yet unexplained and crashed into several vehicles in the oncoming lane. The accident occurred between the Ponholz and Teublitz junctions near Maxhütte-Haidhof.

According to the police, another truck and several cars were involved in the collision in addition to the truck that caused the accident. A 49-year-old woman from the Czech Republic and a 26-year-old man from the district of Altötting died in the accident. Several other people were seriously injured; exact information on the number and condition of the injured was not initially available.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. It is currently being investigated whether there were technical problems, a medical emergency or human error. The police, fire department and rescue services are deployed in large numbers. A crisis intervention team is assisting eyewitnesses and those involved at the scene.